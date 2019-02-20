OilPrice Premium
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.37 +1.77 +2.78%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.09 +0.93 +1.38%
Marine 20 hours 66.36 -0.15 -0.23%
Murban 20 hours 67.64 -0.01 -0.01%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 60.27 +0.89 +1.50%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.66 +1.12 +1.63%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.50 +0.82 +1.25%
Girassol 20 hours 67.72 +1.01 +1.51%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 43.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 45.80 +0.47 +1.04%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 53.60 +0.47 +0.88%
Premium Synthetic 45 days 56.45 +0.47 +0.84%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 52.20 +1.22 +2.39%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.45 +0.47 +0.94%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 52.70 +0.47 +0.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 56.65 +0.47 +0.84%
Central Alberta 3 hours 51.30 +0.47 +0.92%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 20 hours 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 6 days 67.00 +1.91 +2.93%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 50.87 +0.83 +1.66%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 54.82 +0.83 +1.54%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.37 +0.83 +1.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.25 +0.50 +1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 66.99 +0.60 +0.90%
All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Small Drop In Gasoline Stockpiles

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 20, 2019, 3:47 PM CST crude by rail

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a build in crude oil inventory of 1.26 million barrels for the week ending February 15, coming in under analyst expectations that predicted a build in crude oil inventories to the tune of 3.080 million barrels.

Last week, the API reported a small but unexpected crude draw of 998,000 barrels. A day later, the EIA reported a larger one of 3.6 million barrels. 

Oil prices were trading up earlier on Tuesday, with WTI trading up $0.80 (+1.42%) at $57.25, while the Brent crude benchmark was trading up $0.68 (+1.02%) at $67.13. Both benchmarks were up on significantly on the week as oil bulls dare to bet on a trade resolution between China and the United States, and as OPEC data shows that Saudi Arabia is willing and able to cut production as promised—and then some. Venezuela’s falling oil production is yet another bullish factor. 

The API this week reported a draw in gasoline inventories for week ending February 15 in the amount of 1.55 million barrels. Analysts estimated a smaller draw in gasoline inventories of 350,000 barrels for the week.

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending February 8—the latest information available—averaged 11.9 million barrels per day for the fifth week in a row.

Distillate inventories decreased this week by 758,000 barrels, compared to an expected draw of 1.691 million barrels.

Crude oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma facility grew by 3.24 million barrels for the week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Thursday at 11:00a.m. EST.

By 4:40pm EST, WTI was trading up at $57.20 and Brent was trading up at $67.02.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

