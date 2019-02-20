Permian Production To Jump By Over 4 Million Bpd In March

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.67 +0.22 +0.39%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.39 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.010 +0.37%
Mars US 16 hours 63.69 +0.50 +0.79%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
Urals 1 day 64.30 +1.23 +1.95%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Mexican Basket 5 days 58.55 +1.16 +2.02%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.707 +0.010 +0.37%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 66.51 -0.29 -0.43%
Murban 1 day 67.65 -0.36 -0.53%
Iran Heavy 1 day 59.38 -0.68 -1.13%
Basra Light 1 day 68.54 -0.05 -0.07%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.68 -0.66 -0.99%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Bonny Light 1 day 67.16 -0.36 -0.53%
Girassol 1 day 66.71 -0.45 -0.67%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.03 +1.16 +1.79%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.92 +0.46 +1.08%
Western Canadian Select 17 hours 45.80 +0.47 +1.04%
Canadian Condensate 45 days 53.60 +0.47 +0.88%
Premium Synthetic 45 days 56.45 +0.47 +0.84%
Sweet Crude 17 hours 52.20 +0.47 +0.91%
Peace Sour 17 hours 50.45 +0.47 +0.94%
Peace Sour 17 hours 50.45 +0.47 +0.94%
Light Sour Blend 17 hours 52.70 +0.47 +0.90%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 56.65 +0.47 +0.84%
Central Alberta 17 hours 51.30 +0.47 +0.92%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 6 days 63.60 +1.41 +2.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 52.75 +0.75 +1.44%
Giddings 1 day 46.50 +0.75 +1.64%
ANS West Coast 6 days 65.09 +0.82 +1.28%
West Texas Sour 1 day 50.04 +0.50 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Eagle Ford 1 day 53.99 +0.50 +0.93%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 52.54 +0.50 +0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 5 days 66.39 +1.18 +1.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Why Trump will win the wall fight
  • 9 minutes Climate Change: A Summer of Storms and Smog Is Coming
  • 12 minutes Maduro Asks OPEC For Help Against U.S. Sanctions
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 23 hours is climate change a hoax? $2 Trillion/year worth of programs intended to be handed out by politicians and bureaucrats?
  • 13 hours Ayn Rand Was Right
  • 10 hours Tension On The Edge: Pakistan Urges U.N. To Intervene Over Kashmir Tension With India
  • 5 hours Oil imports by countries
  • 11 hours Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 3 hours North Korea's Kim To Travel To Vietnam By Train, Summit At Government Guesthouse
  • 14 hours Sanctions or Support: Despite Sanctions, Iran's Oil Exports Rise In Early 2019
  • 11 hours Indian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. OilIndian Oil Signs First Annual Deal For U.S. Oil
  • 3 hours America’s Shale Boom Keeps Rolling Even as Wildcatters Save Cash
  • 5 hours AI Will Eliminate Call Center Jobs
  • 9 hours NZ Oil, Gas Ban Could Cost $30 Bln

Breaking News:

TransCanada Restarts Keystone

Alt Text

Will The U.S. Actively Pursue Regime Change In Iran?

The regime change campaign in…

Alt Text

Saudi Aramco Makes Existential Bet On Oil

Saudi Aramco has doubled down…

Alt Text

2 Reasons Why Big Oil Isn’t Rushing Into Renewables

Big oil’s investment in renewables…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Permian Production To Jump By Over 4 Million Bpd In March

By Irina Slav - Feb 20, 2019, 9:30 AM CST
Join Our Community
Permian basin

Crude oil production in the Permian is set to rise above 4 million bpd for the first time in history next month, the Energy Information Administration said in the latest release of its Drilling Productivity Report.

This month, the fastest-growing shale play in the United States is producing an estimated average of 3.98 million barrels per day, which is set to expand by 43,000 bpd in March, to 4.024 million bpd. This will in turn push the total shale oil output of the United States up by 84,000 bpd to 8.398 million bpd in March from 8.314 million bpd this month.

Growth in production from other shale plays will also help, of course. In Niobrara, the EIA expects this to grow by 16,000 bpd between February and March to 713,000 barrels per day. The Bakken will contribute 13,000 bpd to the national production increase, to 1.452 million bpd in March.

The Permian is clearly an outperformer among shale plays: between 2017 and 2018, crude oil production shot up by as much as 860,000 bpd to 2.76 million bpd. However, this is to a large extent because of the fact it is a newly tapped play unlike legacy regions such as the Eagle Ford and the Bakken. The Permian has been the biggest contributor to the inexorable rise in U.S. oil production and this year it will keep this role, with the national total seen rising to 12.4 million bpd this year, according to the latest Short-Term Energy Outlook by EIA.

The Permian also has yet to catch up to the legacy plays in terms of new well production rates. This month, the average daily output from a new well was 598 bpd, which is set to rise to 603 bpd next month, However, it compares with 1,452 bpd in Bakken, to grow to 1,458 bpd in March, and 1,335 bpd per new well per rig in the Eagle Ford, set to grow to 1,337 bpd in March.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

A Worrying Trend For International Oil Giants
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?

How Long Will This Oil Rally Last?
The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

The Biggest Problem Behind The U.S. Shale Boom

 Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

Flurry Of Bullish News Boosts Oil Prices

 World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

World’s Largest Offshore Oil Field Partially Shut Down

 Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oil Prices Nearing Breakout Levels

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com