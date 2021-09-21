Oil Prices Jump As Crude, Fuel Inventories Continue To Fall

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 6 hours 70.56 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.91 +0.55 +0.74%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.841 +0.036 +0.75%
Graph up Heating Oil 44 mins 2.183 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.120 +0.015 +0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 69.71 +0.37 +0.53%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.120 +0.015 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 72.65 +0.83 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 74.06 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 68.29 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 73.33 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 73.45 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 72.88 -0.68 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.09 -1.68 -2.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 69.14 -1.68 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 70.54 -1.68 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 67.24 -1.68 -2.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 66.99 -1.68 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 68.74 -1.68 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.74 -1.68 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 60.75 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 75.77 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 64.51 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.41 -0.64 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 24 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 6 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 3 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Struggles To Lift Production As Oil Market Tightens Further

Crude Stocks At Cushing Have Dropped By 42% So Far This Year

Crude Stocks At Cushing Have Dropped By 42% So Far This Year

Rising U.S. oil consumption this…

Norway Votes On Future Of Oil Exploration

Norway Votes On Future Of Oil Exploration

Norway—the world’s North Sea offshore…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Jump As Crude, Fuel Inventories Continue To Fall

By Julianne Geiger - Sep 21, 2021, 3:39 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a draw in crude oil inventories of 6.108 million barrels for the week ending September 17.

It exceeded the analyst expectations who had estimated a loss of 2.400 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 5.437 million barrels—a larger loss than the 3.903 million barrel draw that analysts had predicted.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday leading up to the data release, with U.S. crude oil inventories falling weekly, OPEC+ production that is not as strong as the market had anticipated, and depressed oil production in the United States as a result of the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

WTI rose 0.31% on Tuesday afternoon leading up to the data release.

At 2:42 p.m. EST, WTI was trading at $70.51—a roughly $0.30 gain on the week and $0.22 gain on the day. Brent crude was trading up 0.70% for the day at $74.44.

Oil inventories in the United States have drawn down considerably so far in 2021, shedding more than 76 million barrels according to API data, and below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, the EIA’s latest data suggests that crude oil inventories in the United States are now 7% under the five-year average for this time of year, at 417.4 million barrels.

Most recently, U.S. oil production has been down more than a million bpd over the last couple of weeks, sitting at just 10.1 million bpd  for week ending September 10 as Hurricane Ida continued to shut in oil producers in the Gulf of Mexico. 16.64% of GoM oil production is still shut in today, according to the BSEE.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 432,000 barrels for the week ending September 17—compared to the previous week's 2.761-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventories this week of 2.720 million barrels for the week, compared to last week's 2.888-million-barrel decrease.

Cushing inventories fell this week by 1.748 million barrels after last week's 1.345-million-barrel decrease.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Expects To Boost Oil Production To Post-Soviet High In 2022

Next Post

Canada’s Oil Sector Asks Re-elected Liberals To Back Local Producers

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com