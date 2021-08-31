Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 54 mins Los Angeles to Open Five New Natural Gas Plants to Avoid More Outages.
  • 3 days Iran's oil production rises: the hope of reviving the JCPOA is alive!
  • 4 days Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 2 days So Did Eni and Shell Pay a $1.3-billion bribe for Nigeria oil?

Breaking News:

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

Analysts: Oil Prices Won’t Go Much Higher This Year

Analysts: Oil Prices Won’t Go Much Higher This Year

The surge in COVID cases…

Can The U.S. Keep Its Wind Energy Boom Alive?

Can The U.S. Keep Its Wind Energy Boom Alive?

Wind energy installation exploded in…

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

By Julianne Geiger - Aug 31, 2021, 3:46 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a large draw in crude oil inventories of 4.045 million barrels for the week ending August 27, bringing the total 2021 crude draw so far to more than 62 million barrels, using API data.

Analysts had expected a loss of 2.833 million barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a draw in oil inventories of 1.622 million barrels—a loss smaller than the 2.367 million barrel draw that analysts had predicted.

Oil prices fell on Tuesday leading up to a critical OPEC meeting on Wednesday that will essentially decide the short-term fate of the oil market. OPEC will review the merits of its plan that calls for an additional 400,000 barrels of oil production per day to be returned to the market each month.

WTI fell 0.59% on Tuesday afternoon leading up to the data release.

At 12:28 p.m. EST, WTI was trading at $68.80—a $1 gain on the week. Brent crude was trading down 0.56% for the day at $73.00.

API

While U.S. crude oil stocks continue their decline, U.S. oil production stayed at  11.4 million bpd for the second week in a row.

The API reported a build in gasoline inventories of 2.711 million barrels for the week ending August 27—compared to the previous week's 985,000-barrel draw.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventories this week of 1.961 million barrels for the week, compared to last week's 245,000-barrel decrease.

Cushing inventories rose this week by 2.128 million barrels, after last week's 485,000-barrel decrease.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

The World Officially Stops Using Leaded Gasoline After 99 Years

