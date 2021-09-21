Canada’s Oil Sector Asks Re-elected Liberals To Back Local Producers

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 6 hours 70.56 +0.27 +0.38%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 74.81 +0.45 +0.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.829 +0.024 +0.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 24 mins 2.183 +0.009 +0.42%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.117 +0.012 +0.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%
Chart Mars US 55 mins 69.71 +0.37 +0.53%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.117 +0.012 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 72.65 +0.83 +1.16%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 74.06 +0.72 +0.98%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 68.29 -0.67 -0.97%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 73.33 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 73.45 -0.77 -1.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 72.55 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 72.88 -0.68 -0.92%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 73.47 -0.67 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 5 hours 58.09 -1.68 -2.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 21 hours 69.14 -1.68 -2.37%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 21 hours 70.54 -1.68 -2.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 5 hours 67.24 -1.68 -2.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 5 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 5 hours 65.64 -1.68 -2.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 hours 66.99 -1.68 -2.45%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 hours 68.74 -1.68 -2.39%
Chart Central Alberta 5 hours 65.74 -1.68 -2.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 71.11 -1.68 -2.31%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 60.75 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 75.77 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 64.51 +0.27 +0.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 68.46 +0.27 +0.40%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 67.00 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 77.41 -0.64 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 23 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 5 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 3 days World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 2 days Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 2 days Extraction of gasoline from crude oil.
  • 4 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Struggles To Lift Production As Oil Market Tightens Further

Oil Ends Week On Bullish Note As Outages Persist

Oil Ends Week On Bullish Note As Outages Persist

Oil prices are on track…

Consolidation Is Inevitable For Canada’s Oil Industry

Consolidation Is Inevitable For Canada’s Oil Industry

Canada’s economically dependent oil industry…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Canada’s Oil Sector Asks Re-elected Liberals To Back Local Producers

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 21, 2021, 4:30 PM CDT

Following the re-election of the Liberals in Canada, the oil industry has asked the federal government to support domestic oil and gas production to ensure energy to the country with lower imports of fossil fuels from countries with lower environmental standards.

“Our ask of the federal government is to support Canadian prosperity by getting behind our own country’s resources and to trust Canadians to protect the environment rather than relying on other nations to supply the world’s need for natural gas and oil,” the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) said in a statement today, after the Liberals led by

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau won a close election but failed to secure a majority in Parliament.

Trudeau’s Liberals pledged in their platform to cut emissions from the oil and gas sector, requiring oil and gas companies to set five-year targets starting in 2025 and reduce methane emissions by at least 75 percent below 2012 levels by 2030.

In April this year, Trudeau’s government raised the 2030 emission reduction target to 40-45 percent, reiterating a 2050 net-zero goal. The previous national target of emission reduction was a 30-percent cut below 2005 levels by 2030.

Commenting on the outcome of Monday’s election, CAPP said, “This election result reaffirms the uncertainty in Canada as we continue to struggle with public health and economic issues related to the COVID pandemic. The natural gas and oil industry is ready to continue our work with the federal government to rebuild our economy in a way that advances Indigenous reconciliation, achieves environmental goals and creates sustainable jobs and opportunities for all Canadians.”

“Canadian natural gas and oil are better sources of energy for the world and better for Canadians,” said the association, noting that “Every molecule of natural gas and barrel of oil not produced in Canada, will be produced by other nations that do not share Canadian environmental or human rights standards.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Prices Jump As Crude, Fuel Inventories Continue To Fall

Next Post

OPEC+ Struggles To Lift Production As Oil Market Tightens Further

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage

China’s Heavy-Handed Solution To The Semiconductor Shortage
66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday

66% Of Gulf Of Mexico Oil Production Still Offline On Friday
Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar

Protests Break Out in Europe As Electricity Prices Soar
Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally

Disappointing Crude Draw Threatens Shaky Oil Rally
API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting

API Reports Larger-Than-Expected Crude Draw Ahead Of Key OPEC Meeting


Most Commented

Alt text

3 Bullish Catalysts For Oil This Fall

 Alt text

The Major Problem With EVs No One Is Talking About

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The U.S. Power Grid Is At Risk Of Catastrophic Failure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com