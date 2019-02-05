Oil Prices Falter After API Reports Build Across The Board

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 1 hour 53.66 -0.90 -1.65%
Brent Crude 11 mins 61.98 -0.53 -0.85%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.662 +0.002 +0.08%
Mars US 23 mins 58.96 -0.80 -1.34%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.32 +1.39 +2.28%
Urals 2 days 60.46 +1.26 +2.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 1 hour 2.662 +0.002 +0.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 2 days 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.60 +0.60 +1.11%
Basra Light 2 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.38 +0.91 +1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.71 +1.01 +1.61%
Girassol 2 days 62.97 +0.93 +1.50%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.32 +1.39 +2.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.17 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 15 days 43.56 -0.70 -1.58%
Canadian Condensate 30 days 51.71 -0.70 -1.34%
Premium Synthetic 30 days 54.56 -0.70 -1.27%
Sweet Crude 15 days 52.26 -0.70 -1.32%
Peace Sour 15 days 49.11 -0.70 -1.41%
Peace Sour 15 days 49.11 -0.70 -1.41%
Light Sour Blend 15 days 51.81 -0.70 -1.33%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 days 54.06 -0.70 -1.28%
Central Alberta 15 days 49.56 -0.70 -1.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.50 -0.22 -0.36%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.00 -0.75 -1.45%
Giddings 2 days 44.75 -0.75 -1.65%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.51 -0.70 -1.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.46 -0.70 -1.32%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.01 -0.70 -1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.26 -0.70 -1.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 7 minutes Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 12 minutes BP's 2018 Profit Doubles To Five-Year High As Output Soars
  • 15 minutes 'Get ready for flying cars' - a message from Morgan Stanley
  • 1 hour Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 1 hour Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 6 hours Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 10 hours GM Cutting 4,000 Workers in Latest Round of Restructuring
  • 6 hours Denmark: "In One Generation, Our Country Has Changed"
  • 6 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 2 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 1 day Blackouts in Australia
  • 23 hours Flaring Should Be Stopped.
  • 23 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 1 day "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 21 hours EVs and Oil Demand
Oil Markets Unmoved By Modest Inventory Build

Oil Markets Unmoved By Modest Inventory Build

Oil prices rose slightly on…

Philippines’ LNG Hopes Are Fading Fast

Philippines’ LNG Hopes Are Fading Fast

Another potential energy deal in…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Prices Falter After API Reports Build Across The Board

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 05, 2019, 3:46 PM CST oil tank farm

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported a crude oil inventory build of 2.514 million barrels for the week ending February 1, close to analyst expectations that predicted a build in crude oil inventories to the tune of 2.179 million barrels.

Last week, the API reported a surprise crude build of 2.098 million barrels. A day later, the EIA confirmed the inventory build, but a smaller one at 900,000 barrels. 

Oil prices were trading down prior to the data released on Tuesday as investors weigh price support from OPEC’s zealous adherence to the promised production cuts and the dire situation in Venezuela against recent inventory builds in the United States and fears of weak demand growth in the future. Further confusion to oil prices came later in the day on news from the Wall Street Journal that OPEC is looking to officially align itself with a ten-nation group led by heavyweight oil producer Russia to better manage the oil market—a proposition that will be discussed the week of February 18 in Vienna.

At 3:41pm EST on Tuesday, WTI was trading $0.80 down on the day (-1.47%) per barrel at $53.76—a rise of less than $1 per barrel week on week. Brent crude was trading down $0.46 (-0.74%) at $62.05—a $1 increase week over week.   

The API this week reported a build in gasoline inventories for week ending February 1 in the amount of 1.731 million barrels. Analysts again were close in their predictions, estimating a build of 1.601 million barrels for the week.

Related: Why Are Asian Spot LNG Prices Plunging?

US crude oil production as estimated by the Energy Information Administration showed that production for the week ending January 25—the latest information available—averaged 11.9 million barrels per day for the third week in a row.

In the third build for the week, distillate inventories increased this week by 1.141 million barrels, compared to an expected draw of 1.814 barrels.

Crude oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma facility rose by 889,000 barrels for the week.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Wednesday at 10:30a.m. EST.

By 4:41pm EST, WTI was trading down at $53.66 and Brent was trading down at $62.00.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Guaido Set To Open Venezuela’s Oil Sector To Private Firms

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com