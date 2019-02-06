Qatar, Exxon Announce $10 Billion LNG Investment

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.99 +0.33 +0.61%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.57 +0.59 +0.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.001 -0.04%
Mars US 17 hours 58.96 -0.80 -1.34%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
Urals 1 day 60.46 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Louisiana Light 1 day 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.44 -0.27 -0.42%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.661 -0.001 -0.04%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 62.96 +1.68 +2.74%
Murban 2 days 64.40 +1.75 +2.79%
Iran Heavy 1 day 54.67 +0.07 +0.13%
Basra Light 2 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 1 day 62.09 -0.29 -0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.44 -0.27 -0.42%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.44 -0.27 -0.42%
Girassol 1 day 62.56 -0.41 -0.65%
Opec Basket 1 day 62.07 -0.25 -0.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.67 +0.50 +1.21%
Western Canadian Select 16 days 42.66 -0.90 -2.07%
Canadian Condensate 31 days 50.81 -0.90 -1.74%
Premium Synthetic 31 days 53.66 -0.90 -1.65%
Sweet Crude 16 days 51.36 -0.90 -1.72%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Peace Sour 16 days 48.21 -0.90 -1.83%
Light Sour Blend 16 days 50.91 -0.90 -1.74%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 days 53.16 -0.90 -1.66%
Central Alberta 16 days 48.66 -0.90 -1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 60.82 -0.68 -1.11%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 50.00 -1.00 -1.96%
Giddings 1 day 43.75 -1.00 -2.23%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 1 day 47.61 -0.90 -1.86%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.56 -0.90 -1.72%
Eagle Ford 1 day 51.56 -0.90 -1.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 50.11 -0.90 -1.76%
Kansas Common 1 day 44.00 -1.50 -3.30%
Buena Vista 1 day 63.36 -0.90 -1.40%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 7 minutes Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 12 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 16 minutes Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 12 hours 'Get ready for flying cars' - a message from Morgan Stanley
  • 1 hour Qatar Petroleum, Exxon To Proceed With $10 bln Texas LNG Project
  • 9 hours Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 24 hours Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 20 hours The EU Countries Recognize Venezuelan Opposition Leader Juan Guaido As Nation's Interim President
  • 20 hours BP's 2018 Profit Doubles To Five-Year High As Output Soars
  • 13 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 16 hours *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
  • 1 day Denmark: "In One Generation, Our Country Has Changed"
  • 15 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 16 hours Saudi Struggles as Foreign Workers Leave
  • 16 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
Venezuelan Oil Crisis Could Lead To Pirates In The Caribbean

Venezuelan Oil Crisis Could Lead To Pirates In The Caribbean

The potential United States oil…

What Impact Will Nigeria’s Elections Have On Oil?

What Impact Will Nigeria’s Elections Have On Oil?

Venezuela, Maduro, Geopolitics, Guaido, China,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Qatar, Exxon Announce $10 Billion LNG Investment

By Irina Slav - Feb 06, 2019, 9:00 AM CST Golden Pass LNG

Qatar and Exxon have officially announced a US$10-billion joint investment in their Golden Pass LNG project in Texas, which will turn the LNG import terminal into an export terminal as well, as shale gas production in the United States continues to increase steadily.

Last month, Reuters reported that Qatar Petroleum is looking to invest as much as US$20 billion in LNG projects in the United States over the next few years, citing the company’s chief executive. The investment is separate, apparently, from Qatar’s plans to boost its production capacity at home.

Yet, the US$20 billion won’t be spent just on LNG, Saad al-Kaabi told Reuters in December. Qatar Petroleum will also look into oil production in the United States.

The small Gulf nation, which has been under a blockade from its neighbors led by Saudi Arabia for more than a year now, was until November the world’s largest LNG exporter. In November, Australia took the number-one spot, however, likely motivating Qatar to double down on its production capacity expansion bet.

Spurred by the intensifying competition, Qatar last year announced plans to boost its domestic liquefied natural gas production capacity to 110 million tons annually, all from the deposit it shares with neighbor Iran and calls the North Field, and Iran calls South Pars. Qatar can currently produce 77 million tons of LNG from the North Field and since it looks serious about keeping its top spot in LNG exports, an international expansion would make the most sense.

Related: BP Beats Estimates, Posts Highest Profit In Five Years

U.S. natural gas production, on the other hand, is rising so fast, analysts last year estimated that new LNG projects will result in between 1 and 2.5 million tons of LNG flowing into the spot market in the first quarter of this year alone.

“We see somewhere between 2.0 to 2.5 million tonnes of additional U.S. supplies in the first quarter. We think probably, most of the 2.5 million will be put into the spot market,” Trevor Sikorski from Energy Aspects told Reuters last September.

The Golden Pass expansion will take a while longer, however, with launch of the export facility scheduled for 2024.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Falter After API Reports Build Across The Board

Next Post

Venezuela’s PDVSA Looks To Reroute Oil To Europe, Asia Amid U.S. Sanctions

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage

Oil, Gas Industry Fears Skills Shortage
Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

Surprise Crude Inventory Build Sends Oil Lower

 Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

Large Crude Draw Fails To Impress As Gasoline, Distillates Inventories Soar

 API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

API Reports Smaller Crude Oil Build Than Expected

 Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Oil Prices Stabilize After API Reports Minor Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Poland Scrambles To Wean Itself Off Russian Gas

 Alt text

WoodMac: Demand For Oil In Transportation Sector To Peak In A Decade

 Alt text

Oil Prices Slip On Bearish EIA Report

 Alt text

Fears Of U.S. Shale Demise May Be Overblown
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com