Oil Helps Alberta Shrink Budget Deficit

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 74.30 +0.85 +1.16%
Brent Crude 11 mins 79.12 +1.51 +1.95%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.923 -0.017 -0.58%
Mars US 22 hours 71.20 +0.04 +0.06%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
Urals 3 days 71.09 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.43 -0.34 -0.44%
Mexican Basket 2 days 67.08 +0.15 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.923 -0.017 -0.58%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.68 +0.80 +1.08%
Murban 2 days 77.88 +0.95 +1.23%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.97 -0.26 -0.36%
Basra Light 2 days 75.99 -0.18 -0.24%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.49 -0.29 -0.38%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.43 -0.34 -0.44%
Bonny Light 2 days 77.43 -0.34 -0.44%
Girassol 2 days 76.38 -0.34 -0.44%
Opec Basket 3 days 74.31 +1.62 +2.23%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 49.26 +0.64 +1.32%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.45 +0.69 +1.51%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.45 +0.69 +1.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 74.65 +0.69 +0.93%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.95 +0.69 +1.00%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Peace Sour 2 days 64.70 +0.69 +1.08%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.45 +0.69 +1.00%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.45 +0.69 +0.92%
Central Alberta 2 days 65.45 +0.69 +1.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 75.95 -3.96 -4.96%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.75 +0.50 +0.72%
Giddings 2 days 63.50 +0.50 +0.79%
ANS West Coast 3 days 78.84 +1.70 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 2 days 67.40 +0.69 +1.03%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.35 +0.69 +0.98%
Eagle Ford 2 days 71.35 +0.69 +0.98%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.90 +0.69 +1.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 63.75 +0.75 +1.19%
Buena Vista 2 days 81.96 +0.69 +0.85%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 11 minutes Could Venezuela become a net oil importer?
  • 18 minutes Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 14 mins Oil prices going Up? NO!
  • 5 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 9 hours Possible effects: Tarrif Would Make The Toyota Camry $1,800 More Expensive To Build
  • 2 hours After Paris agreement next is WTO? Treasury Chief Mnuchin Slams Report That Trump Wants To Exit WTO
  • 12 hours Alexis Tsipras, PM: Greece Is Pillar Of EU Stability
  • 2 hours EU Leaders Reach Migration Deal
  • 6 hours Russia to become member of OPEC. Possible?
  • 1 day BP Buys Britain’s Largest Electric Vehicle Charging Company
  • 5 hours Lloyd's of London excludes coal
  • 14 hours Women Drivers Better for Saudi Economy than Aramco IPO
  • 1 day GM and Tesla Get Closer To Losing $7,500 Tax Credit
  • 20 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 1 day Oil prices going down

Breaking News:

Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Gets Go Ahead After Hard-Fought Battle

The New OPEC Deal: Paper Barrels Won’t Materialize

The New OPEC Deal: Paper Barrels Won’t Materialize

OPEC’s agreement to add 1…

Goldman Blames Canada For WTI Price Spike

Goldman Blames Canada For WTI Price Spike

A major outage in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Helps Alberta Shrink Budget Deficit

By Irina Slav - Jun 29, 2018, 12:30 PM CDT Calgary

The recovery in oil prices helped Alberta reduce its budget deficit by US$2.11 billion (C$2.8 billion) in financial 2017/18, to US$6.04 billion (C$8 billion), the province’s Finance Minister said in the release of Alberta’s financial results for the fiscal year.

“I can say we did very well. We have kept our spending at reasonable levels,” Joe Ceci said, as quoted by the Calgary Sun. Although the figure is still among the highest deficits in the history of Alberta, it is significantly lower than the US$7.63 billion (C$10.1 billion) the government projected last year when it passed the budget, and also lower than the US$8.16-billion (C$10.8-billion) budget shortfall booked for the prior fiscal year.

The budget income from the oil industry rose by US$1.44 billion (C$1.9 billion) in the period, to nearly US$3.78 billion (C$5 billion), Ceci said. This was also about a billion dollars more than initial budget estimates for this income.

And yet the Alberta oil industry is far from carefree. Despite the improvement in prices over the last year, producers are increasingly pressured by a lack of pipeline capacity that earlier this month brought the discount of Western Canadian Select to West Texas Intermediate to US$30 a barrel.

Related: Oil Investment In Canada To Drop Despite Rallying Prices

Now the discount has shrunk somewhat thanks to a production outage at Suncor’s Syncrude production and upgrading complex that cut supply by around 300,000 bpd, also easing pressure on pipelines. Producers will be able to get a breather that could last as long as a month, as Syncor said repairs following the power outage that suspended operations at Syncrude could last until the end of July.

Today, the discount of WCS to WTI was US$27.41 a barrel.

In further good news for troubled Alberta oil producers, the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission yesterday approved the route for Enbridge’s Line 3 replacement project and issued the company a certificate of need. At the moment, Line 3, which carries oil from Alberta to Wisconsin, runs at half its capacity because of corrosion and cracking. After the replacement it will be able to ship a lot more crude.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Second Tanker Refused Docking At Libyan Oil Ports

Next Post

Enbridge Line 3 Pipeline Gets Go Ahead After Hard-Fought Battle

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw

Oil Prices Steady After API Reports Crude Build, Gasoline Draw
Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

 Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

 Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Saudis May Hike July Oil Prices To Asia To More Than 4-Year-High

Most Commented

Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 Alt text

Venezuela’s Oil Meltdown Defies Belief

 Alt text

Goldman: Expect Another Bull Run In Oil
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com