Oil Group Criticizes Canada Government For Neglecting Oil Industry

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.11 -0.12 -0.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.80 -0.47 -0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.825 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 19 hours 66.23 +0.84 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 +0.29 +0.43%
Urals 2 days 65.07 -0.53 -0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.98 +0.54 +0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.825 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.67 +0.10 +0.15%
Murban 2 days 69.01 +0.31 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.81 +0.82 +1.37%
Basra Light 2 days 70.61 +0.87 +1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.08 +0.99 +1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Girassol 2 days 68.49 +0.62 +0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 +0.29 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.36 +0.30 +0.61%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 49.73 +0.94 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 27 days 56.98 +0.94 +1.68%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 60.88 +0.94 +1.57%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 54.98 +1.19 +2.21%
Peace Sour 21 hours 52.23 +0.94 +1.83%
Peace Sour 21 hours 52.23 +0.94 +1.83%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 55.23 +0.94 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 58.73 +0.94 +1.63%
Central Alberta 21 hours 53.53 +0.94 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Giddings 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.30 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.78 +0.80 +1.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.23 +0.80 +1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 hours Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 1 min One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 5 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 5 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 6 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 49 mins Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 4 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 8 hours The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 23 hours No Mercy: EU Fines Google $1.7 billion For Abusing Online Ads Market
  • 20 hours Oil-sands recovery by solvents has started on a trial basis; first loads now shipped.
  • 3 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 14 hours Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 8 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green

Breaking News:

Oil Group Criticizes Canada Government For Neglecting Oil Industry

IEA Warns Of Looming Oil Market Deficit

IEA Warns Of Looming Oil Market Deficit

The IEA has said that…

Saudi Arabia’s Delicate Baku Balancing Act

Saudi Arabia’s Delicate Baku Balancing Act

OPEC and Russia are meeting…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Group Criticizes Canada Government For Neglecting Oil Industry

By Irina Slav - Mar 21, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT Oil sands

Canada’s federal government does not consider the Albertan oil industry a priority despite its central importance to the provincial economy, the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers said after Ottawa released its 2019 budget.

"They're recognizing that the investment levels are down, they're recognizing that prices are down and that unemployment is up, and yet they're not really taking any meaningful action to support our industry," the group’s vice-president of oilsands, Ben Brunnen, said as quoted by CBC.

"The reality is, when we see those indicators all facing down, from an oil and gas perspective, and no recognition from the government of a willingness to support our industry, it's a pretty strong message towards our industry that we're not a priority for this government, and that's disappointing," Brunnen added.

The budget includes funds for retraining initiatives that could help with Alberta’s high unemployment problem, but according to CAPP, this is not enough.

Alberta’s oil industry may not be a priority for Ottawa, but it certainly is a priority for everyone running in this year’s elections, scheduled for April 16. The Canadian Press reported this week that oil and gas investments and carbon tax were central topics on the campaign trail.

Incumbent Premier Rachel Notley has promised to increase local oil and gas processing capacity while her rival from the United Conservative party, Jason Kenney, focused on the carbon tax approved by the Notley government.

Notley’s plan aims to reduce the amount of crude oil Alberta exports, therefore reducing the need for transportation capacity including pipelines—nowhere in sight—and oil trains. It should bring in tens of billions of dollars in fresh investments.

Kenney, on the other hand, promised his first order of business would be to repeal the carbon tax that is “punishing” Albertans. This, he said, would save the province more than US$1billion (C$1.4 billion) every year “in one fell swoop.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

BP Faces Platform Workers’ Strike

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com