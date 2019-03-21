Judge Blocks Oil, Gas Drilling Projects Citing Climate Change

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 20 mins 59.98 -0.25 -0.42%
Brent Crude 13 mins 67.67 -0.60 -0.88%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.827 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 22 hours 66.23 +0.84 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 +0.29 +0.43%
Urals 2 days 65.07 -0.53 -0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.98 +0.54 +0.89%
Natural Gas 20 mins 2.827 +0.002 +0.07%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.67 +0.10 +0.15%
Murban 2 days 69.01 +0.31 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.81 +0.82 +1.37%
Basra Light 2 days 70.61 +0.87 +1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.08 +0.99 +1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Girassol 2 days 68.49 +0.62 +0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 +0.29 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.20 +0.14 +0.29%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 49.73 +0.94 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 27 days 56.98 +0.94 +1.68%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 60.88 +0.94 +1.57%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 54.98 +1.19 +2.21%
Peace Sour 23 hours 52.23 +0.94 +1.83%
Peace Sour 23 hours 52.23 +0.94 +1.83%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 55.23 +0.94 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 58.73 +0.94 +1.63%
Central Alberta 23 hours 53.53 +0.94 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Giddings 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.30 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.78 +0.80 +1.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.23 +0.80 +1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 1 hour One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 38 mins Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 8 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 8 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 4 hours Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 8 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 11 hours The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 7 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 2 hours Trump sells out his base to please Wallstreet and Oil industry
  • 23 hours Oil-sands recovery by solvents has started on a trial basis; first loads now shipped.
  • 17 hours Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 10 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 6 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 2 hours Read: OPEC THREATENED TO KILL US SHALE

Breaking News:

Judge Blocks Oil, Gas Drilling Projects Citing Climate Change

Global Intelligence Report – 20th March 2019

Global Intelligence Report – 20th March 2019

The power balance in conflict…

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Trump’s Last Chance To Subdue Gasoline Prices

Quickly rising gasoline prices are…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Judge Blocks Oil, Gas Drilling Projects Citing Climate Change

By Irina Slav - Mar 21, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Wyoming rig

A federal judge blocked oil and gas drilling in part of Wyoming, claiming the Department of the Interior had not considered the implications of drilling with respect to climate change when it organized its lease sales.

The Associated Press quotes U.S. District Judge Rudolph Contreras as saying in his ruling that "Given the national, cumulative nature of climate change, considering each individual drilling project in a vacuum deprives the agency and the public of the context necessary to evaluate oil and gas drilling on federal land."

Contreras added that the Bureau of Land Management needed to consider the environmental impact of oil and gas drilling from the past, the present, and the foreseeable future before they line up land plots to lease to drillers.

Interestingly, the ruling is on a case that predates the pro-oil Trump administration that has opened up more federal land to drilling. Bloomberg recalls the case was brought to court by two environmentalist groups back in 2016. The plaintiffs asked that drilling be stopped on federal lands in Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado. Contreras effectively put a stop to oil and gas drilling across 300,000 acres in Wyoming.

Now, the Bureau of Land Management will need to conduct a new environmental review focusing on emissions before it issues new drilling permits.

Meanwhile, an oil lease in the Gulf of Mexico yesterday attracted US$244 million in bids, signaling the oil industry’s renewed interest in the legacy producing region as production prices slip lower.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management tendered all federal territory open for drilling, 78.5 million acres in total. Bids were placed on 1.26 million acres, which is better than what the previous Gulf of Mexico auction attracted. After the Contreras ruling, interest in the Gulf might increase further if drillers decide onshore drilling in some parts of the States is becoming too risky an endeavor.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Group Criticizes Canada Government For Neglecting Oil Industry

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com