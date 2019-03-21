BP Faces Platform Workers’ Strike

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.11 -0.12 -0.20%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.80 -0.47 -0.69%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.825 +0.000 +0.00%
Mars US 19 hours 66.23 +0.84 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 +0.29 +0.43%
Urals 2 days 65.07 -0.53 -0.81%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Mexican Basket 2 days 60.98 +0.54 +0.89%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.825 +0.000 +0.00%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 67.67 +0.10 +0.15%
Murban 2 days 69.01 +0.31 +0.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.81 +0.82 +1.37%
Basra Light 2 days 70.61 +0.87 +1.25%
Saharan Blend 2 days 68.08 +0.99 +1.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.17 +0.99 +1.45%
Girassol 2 days 68.49 +0.62 +0.91%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 +0.29 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 49.36 +0.30 +0.61%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 49.73 +0.94 +1.93%
Canadian Condensate 27 days 56.98 +0.94 +1.68%
Premium Synthetic 21 hours 60.88 +0.94 +1.57%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 54.98 +1.19 +2.21%
Peace Sour 21 hours 52.23 +0.94 +1.83%
Peace Sour 21 hours 52.23 +0.94 +1.83%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 55.23 +0.94 +1.73%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 58.73 +0.94 +1.63%
Central Alberta 21 hours 53.53 +0.94 +1.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.02 +1.10 +1.64%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Giddings 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
ANS West Coast 3 days 68.30 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.78 +0.80 +1.51%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.73 +0.80 +1.41%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.25 +0.75 +1.35%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 +0.75 +1.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.23 +0.80 +1.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes England Running Out of Water?
  • 7 minutes Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 10 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 14 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 6 hours Russian Effect: U.S. May Soon Pause Preparations For Delivering F-35s To Turkey
  • 1 min One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch
  • 5 hours Poll: Will Renewables Save the World?
  • 5 hours New Rebate For EVs in Canada
  • 6 hours China's Expansion: Italy Leads Europe Into China’s Embrace
  • 49 mins Chile Tests Floating Solar Farm
  • 4 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 8 hours The Political Debacle: Brexit delayed
  • 23 hours No Mercy: EU Fines Google $1.7 billion For Abusing Online Ads Market
  • 20 hours Oil-sands recovery by solvents has started on a trial basis; first loads now shipped.
  • 3 hours 3 Pipes: EPIC 900K, CACTUS II 670K, GREY OAKS 800K
  • 14 hours Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 8 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green

Breaking News:

Oil Group Criticizes Canada Government For Neglecting Oil Industry

Refiners Prepare To Profit From Dramatic Oil Product Switch

Refiners Prepare To Profit From Dramatic Oil Product Switch

As 2020 draws nearer, oil…

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

One Last Warning For The U.S. Shale Patch

The oil-price collapse of 2018…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

BP Faces Platform Workers’ Strike

By Irina Slav - Mar 21, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT oilfield services

Petrofac workers on BP offshore platforms plan to walk out of all platforms as a result of an unresolved dispute regarding work rota arrangements.

“The workforce are rightly demanding that their rotas be changed from the hated 3:3, and to have more time off with their families. So, we call on BP and Petrofac to listen to our members’ reasonable request, and to put the welfare of their workforce first,” City AM quoted a regional industrial officer for trade union Unite, John Boland, as saying.

The workers are demanding a 3:4 ratio between leave and work, with three weeks of paid leave versus the two that platform operators and owners are offering. The votes in favor of industrial action have been overwhelming, according to Boland. The dates of the strike will be announced later.

This is not the first spark of disgruntlement among offshore platform workers in the North Sea. Earlier this month workers striked at four Total platforms operated by Petrofac and Aker. More than 200 workers voted for the industrial action, the BBC reported at the time. The 24-hour strikes were scheduled for two days in March and two days in April.

Again, the issue were the rotas Total had imposed on the platform crews, a 3:3 scheme, which Unite claimed was a health risk.

For now, the strikes have not disrupted production at any field, but if it gathers enough steam, it might have an effect on the normal operation of a recovering industry.

Earlier this week, Oil and Gas UK, the energy industry association, boasted that the UK’s North Sea had, since 2014, swung back into growth mode as far as production is concerned after 14 years of declines thanks to better recovery rates and several new discoveries. OGUK also warned that investments had to keep coming in order to avert another decline and keep production relatively stable in the coming decade.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oman Denies It’s Part Of $4B Oil Refinery Investment In Sri Lanka

Next Post

Oil Group Criticizes Canada Government For Neglecting Oil Industry

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline

U.S. Approves $3.2B Appalachian Natural Gas Pipeline
Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

Second Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Prices Higher

 Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

Oil Heads Lower After API Reports Large Crude Build

 Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Surprise Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Up

Most Commented

Alt text

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The $32 Trillion Push To Disrupt The Entire Oil Industry

 Alt text

Hydrogen Cars Struggle To Compete With Electric Vehicles

 Alt text

Is This A Precursor For Peak Oil Demand?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com