Offshore Wind Requires 63,000lbs Of Copper Per Turbine

Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 63.82 -2.16 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.112 +0.016 +0.78%

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 62.36 -2.18 -3.38%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 68.59 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 66.00 -2.10 -3.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.14 -2.00 -2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.62 -2.28 -4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.17 -2.26 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 62.82 -2.26 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 64.22 -2.26 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 59.62 -2.26 -3.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 60.02 -2.26 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 62.62 -2.26 -3.48%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 57.92 -2.26 -3.76%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 54.25 -2.25 -3.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.48 +0.48 +0.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 57.77 -2.26 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.42 +0.80 +1.12%

Leading Chinese Lithium Producer May Open Battery Plant In Argentina

Can U.S. LNG Compete In An Increasingly Crowded Market?

India Oil Demand Slumps By 20% In May Amid COVID Crisis

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Offshore Wind Requires 63,000lbs Of Copper Per Turbine

By Irina Slav - May 17, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Renewables—and especially offshore wind—are set to drive a surge in copper demand that will push prices even higher, as the amount of copper required per wind turbine is staggering, at 63,000 pounds.

A week ago, the basic metal surged to a record high because of supply chain disruptions. By the end of the week, however, it had cooled off on efforts by China to rein in the commodity market rally.

Now copper’s on the way up again, and this is likely to be a steady trend.

The reason for this is renewable energy—and more specifically wind energy—researcher Mirela Petkova wrote for Energy Monitor in a recent article. Offshore wind turbines require 8 literal tons of copper for every megawatt of generation capacity, Petkova noted, adding, citing data from the International Energy Agency, that “An average turbine of 3.6MW, which can power more than 3,300 average EU households, will contain close to 29 tonnes (t) of copper.”

This upward trend in demand for copper will only intensify in the coming years as the world expands its renewable power generation capacity. It is likely to be supported by the constant threat of a supply disruption like the one in Chile that spurred the latest reversal in copper’s fortunes.

After last week the rally among basic metals lost some steam because of China’s efforts in that direction, a wage dispute between BHP Group and workers at its remote operations center in Chile changed that. Bloomberg reported earlier today that 97 percent of the workers had decided to strike, which would mean a supply disruption that could last a while as the company negotiates with them in a round mediated by the Chilean government.

There is also a shortage of new supply coming in even as demand grows. According to Glencore’s Ivan Glasenberg, the tightness of supply is likely to continue until copper prices rose as much as 50 percent from current levels.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

COVID Crisis May Delay Oil Offloading Operations In India

Leading Chinese Lithium Producer May Open Battery Plant In Argentina

