Leading Chinese Lithium Producer May Open Battery Plant In Argentina

China’s Ganfeng Lithium, one of the world’s top producers of the commodity used in electric vehicle batteries, has inked an initial deal to explore setting up a batteries plant in Argentina.

The Chinese company, which counts automakers Tesla and BMW among its customers, is developing the Cauchari-Olaroz lithium brine project in Argentina’s northwestern Jujuy province.

The project, in which Ganfeng has a 51% stake, is slated to produce of 40,000 tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent per year and is scheduled to start production in the first half of 2022.

The non-binding agreement to explore building a plant was signed with Argentina’s Ministry of Productive Development and the Jujuy provincial government.

The parties also agreed to look at the viability of joint development of projects as well as investment opportunities in lithium exploration and extraction, a statement from the Argentinian ministry said.

“We want to support the industrial development of Argentina to make it one of the most important lithium-producing countries in the world,” Ganfeng Chairman Li Liangbin said in that statement.

The firm is also pursuing a lithium brine project in Argentina’s Salta province, near Jujuy, and expects to this year receive the environmental assessment permit needed to start construction.

Eyes in South America