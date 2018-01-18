OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 35 mins 63.72 -0.25 -0.39%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.13 -0.25 -0.36%
Natural Gas 35 mins 3.189 -0.043 -1.33%
Mars US 24 hours 64.47 +0.24 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.07 -0.47 -0.70%
Urals 17 hours 66.83 -0.69 -1.02%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.69 +0.09 +0.15%
Natural Gas 35 mins 3.189 -0.043 -1.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.13 -0.70 -1.05%
Murban 2 days 69.23 -0.60 -0.86%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.36 -0.04 -0.06%
Basra Light 2 days 64.80 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.83 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Girassol 2 days 69.01 -0.19 -0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.07 -0.47 -0.70%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.00 -1.04 -2.53%
Western Canadian Select 97 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 97 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 97 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 97 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 97 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 97 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 97 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 97 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 97 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 17 hours 54.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 69.16 -0.45 -0.65%
West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.90 -0.52 -0.89%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.40 -0.52 -0.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.73 +0.24 +0.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 3 hours OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 6 hours Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 7 hours Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 8 hours Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 1 day API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 1 day Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 1 day EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 1 day IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 1 day Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 1 day Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 1 day Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 2 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 2 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 2 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 2 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 2 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 2 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 2 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 3 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 3 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 3 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 3 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 3 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 3 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 3 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 6 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 6 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 6 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 6 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 6 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 6 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 6 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 7 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 7 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 7 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 7 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 7 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO

Breaking News:

Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil prices rebounded slightly on…

Two Changing Trends In Oil Shipping

Two Changing Trends In Oil Shipping

Both U.S. and Asian markets…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 18, 2018, 2:00 PM CST offshore rig

U.S. shale suppliers are forcing OPEC to revise upward its estimates for supplies originating outside the bloc’s member nations, according to the latest data released by the bloc.

Non-OPEC production will increase by 1.15 million barrels per day in 2018, up from a previous estimate of a 990,000-bpd jump for the year in last month’s report.

American oil exports, which gained market share over the course of 2016 and 2017, have been offsetting cuts made by OPEC and its band of allies over the past year.

“Higher oil prices are bringing more supply to the market, particularly in North America and specifically tight oil, including unconventional NGLs,” OPEC said in its monthly report. “Shale producers in the US have managed to lower their breakeven costs by 30-50 per cent in 2015-17, by improving technology and efficiency and as oil field service providers offered deep discounts on rigs and crews to retain their share of a shrinking market.”

Oil prices this month have not been so high in three years. At the end of 2017 and early 2018, the sentiment turned decisively bullish amid geopolitical concerns—mostly from the Middle East, signs of a tighter oil market, and healthy global economic growth that boosts oil demand growth.

Related: Cheap Energy Draws Bitcoin Miners To Canada

Still, American crude oil output is set to rise by 1.8 million barrels per day from the nation’s largest shale producing areas over the next year, according to new forecasts by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Rises in U.S. oil production will account for 80 percent of the global oil production increase by 2025, and this production increase will match an increase in demand. 2025 will mark the peak of oil demand, if the International Energy Agency’s projections are accurate. From then on, demand declines consistently, pressured by fuel efficiency and alternatives to internal combustion engines.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields

Next Post

Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

 API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com