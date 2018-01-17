EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 64.12 +0.15 +0.23%
Brent Crude 45 mins 69.38 +0.23 +0.33%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.253 +0.021 +0.65%
Mars US 44 mins 64.47 +0.24 +0.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
Urals 18 hours 67.52 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.60 -0.61 -1.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.253 +0.021 +0.65%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 66.13 -0.70 -1.05%
Murban 18 hours 69.23 -0.60 -0.86%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.36 -0.04 -0.06%
Basra Light 18 hours 64.80 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 69.83 -0.06 -0.09%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Girassol 18 hours 69.01 -0.19 -0.27%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.54 -0.24 -0.35%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 41.04 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 96 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 96 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 96 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 96 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 96 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 96 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 96 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.70 +1.23 +1.82%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 60.50 +0.25 +0.41%
Giddings 18 hours 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
ANS West Coast 7 days 69.00 +0.03 +0.04%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 58.42 +0.24 +0.41%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.24 +0.39%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 62.37 +0.24 +0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.92 +0.24 +0.40%
Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -0.50 -0.92%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.49 -0.57 -0.79%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 2 hours Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 3 hours EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 4 hours IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 5 hours Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 6 hours Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 7 hours Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 8 hours Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 15 hours WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 20 hours Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 24 hours China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 1 day Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 1 day India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 1 day India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 1 day Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 2 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 2 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 2 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 2 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 2 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 2 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 2 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 2 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 5 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 5 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 5 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 5 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 5 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 5 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 5 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 6 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 6 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 6 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 6 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 6 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 6 days Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 6 days Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 7 days Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 7 days PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 7 days NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change

Breaking News:

API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks

Will Surging U.S. Shale Kill Off The Oil Rally?

Will Surging U.S. Shale Kill Off The Oil Rally?

The incredible growth of U.S.…

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

Many pundits see $60 oil…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Share

Related News

EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 17, 2018, 3:00 PM CST oil pipeline

American crude oil output is set to rise by 1.8 million barrels per day from the nation’s largest shale producing areas over the next year, according to new forecasts by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

Just next month, national output will climb up 111,000 bpd.

The Drilling Productivity Report, which tracks production from the seven most prolific basins in the US, also said production in January should touch 6.438 million barrels per day, which is 24,000 bpd higher than December levels.

The 1.8 million-jump equals the volume of production cuts sustained by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and several allied nations, including Russia, who have agreed to contribute to the global market rebalancing plan. So far, prices have risen steadily through 2017 after a year of indecision in 2016, but the international plan is set to expire in December 2018, with members conducting an official review of the deal in June.

Russia’s energy minister said last week that OPEC and the non-OPEC coalition would begin discussing the possibility of a “smooth exit” from the production cuts, according to Reuters. Russian energy minister Alexander Novak also tried to tamp down concerns about prices rising too much too fast, arguing that the rally approaching $70 was likely temporary. “We see that the market is becoming balanced. We see that the market surplus is decreasing, but the market is not completely balanced yet,” he told reporters. “Of course, we need to continue monitoring the situation.”

Rises in U.S. oil production will account for 80 percent of the global oil production increase by 2025, and this production increase will match an increase in demand. 2025 will mark the peak of oil demand, if the International Energy Agency’s projections are accurate. From then on, demand decline consistently, pressured by fuel efficiency and alternatives to internal combustion engines.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030

Next Post

Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala

Zainab Calcuttawala is an American journalist based in Morocco. She completed her undergraduate coursework at the University of Texas at Austin (Hook’em) and reports on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal

 Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

Oil Rises As API Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw

Most Commented

Alt text

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 Alt text

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 Alt text

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 Alt text

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com