Louisiana Light 2 days 68.80 +0.10 +0.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.56 -0.19 -0.27%
Peace Sour 97 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.85 -0.52 -0.83%
  • 35 mins Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 3 hours OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 6 hours Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 7 hours Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 8 hours Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 1 day API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 1 day Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 1 day EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 1 day IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 1 day Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 1 day Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 1 day Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 1 day Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 2 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 2 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 2 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 2 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 2 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 2 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 2 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 3 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 3 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 3 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 3 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 3 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 3 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 3 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 3 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion
  • 6 days Russia To Discuss Possible Exit From OPEC Deal
  • 6 days Iranian Oil Tanker Drifts Into Japanese Waters As Fires Rage On
  • 6 days Kenya Cuts Share Of Oil Revenues To Local Communities
  • 6 days IEA: $65-70 Oil Could Cause Surge In U.S. Shale Production
  • 6 days Russia’s Lukoil May Sell 20% In Oil Trader Litasco
  • 6 days Falling Chinese Oil Imports Weigh On Prices
  • 6 days Shell Considers Buying Dutch Green Energy Supplier
  • 7 days Wind And Solar Prices Continue To Fall
  • 7 days Residents Flee After Nigeria Gas Company Pipeline Explodes
  • 7 days Venezuela To Pre-Mine Petro For Release In 6-Weeks
  • 7 days Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 7 days Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO

Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017

By Zainab Calcuttawala - Jan 18, 2018, 4:00 PM CST Venezuela

Venezuelan oil output dropped 13 percent in 2017, falling to a 28-year low, official figures released by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday.

The Latin American country produced an average of 2.072 million barrels per day last year, compared to 2.373 million bpd in the year before, Reuters reports. The 300,000-bpd drop is the highest recorded amongst the OPEC nations, which agreed to collectively cut 1.2 million barrels per day of production.

Unlike Saudi Arabia or its allied Gulf nations, Venezuela’s production plummet was not voluntary. Caracas’ capital constraints make it difficult for the country to obtain the parts necessary to maintain its prized oilfields.

Lower figures from the latter half of 2017—after new U.S. sanctions kicked in and buyers started expressing their dissatisfaction with Venezuelan crude quality—likely dragged the annual production average down.

Oil production in Venezuela reportedly had jumped to nearly 1.9 million barrels per day earlier this week. If that figure is accurate, it suggests the Latin American nation’s output is on the road to recovery despite a lack of access to global credit markets.

Venezuela’s November production was 1.834 million bpd, according to OPEC secondary sources.

“The year 2018 will be one of recovery, after having touched a historic low. We are now near 1.9 million barrels of oil per day, thanks to the workers,” said Manuel Quevedo, oil minister and military general, speaking in a television interview, Reuters reported.

U.S. sanctions have also made it difficult for PDVSA to maintain its operations. The Trump administrations newest provisions prevent Citgo, the company’s U.S. subsidiary, from repatriating any earnings. They also make it impossible for Caracas to access American credit markets, which has prompted Maduro to seek deals with Russia and China to refinance crippling amounts of debt with payments looming several times a quarter.

By Zainab Calcuttawala for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



