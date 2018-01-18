Market Intelligence
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

By Irina Slav - Jan 18, 2018, 10:13 AM CST oil rig

Amid emerging doubts that OPEC and Russia have outdone themselves with the oil production cuts and are starting to suffer the consequences, the Energy Information Administration reported another large draw in oil inventories this week. 

At 6.9 million barrels, the draw is significant enough to support a further price rise for WTI. 

Yesterday, the American Petroleum Institute reported yet another draw, of 5.12 million barrels, keeping spirits high. Analysts expected the EIA to report its ninth straight weekly inventory draw, with a Reuters poll setting the size of the draw at 3.5 million barrels, the same as last week’s analyst poll by Platts showed. 

In gasoline, the EIA reported another build, of 3.6 million barrels for the week to January 12. That’s compared to a 4.1-million-barrel build in the prior week. Production of the fuel averaged 9.7 million bpd last week, up from 9.5 million bpd in the week to January 5. 

Last week, the EIA shook markets with the latest edition of its Short-Term Energy Outlook, in which the authority forecast U.S. oil production would reach 10.3 million barrels daily this year and rise further to 11 million bpd in late 2019. This has not affected prices negatively, however, as supply continues to tighten, according to observers.  Related: Are Hedge Funds Pushing Oil Prices Too High?

As a result, two banks have already raised their price targets for oil for this year. BofA said it had revised its supply and demand forecast for the year and now expected a deficit of 430,000 bpd versus an earlier one of 100,000 bpd. As a result, BofA now expects Brent crude to average US$64 a barrel and WTI to hover around US$60 a barrel. That’s up from US$56 and US$52 a barrel, respectively. 

Some analysts are warning that in this higher-price environment OPEC and Russia may reconsider their cut strategy for this year and agree to phase the deal out earlier than the December 2018 expiry date. That’s because higher oil prices are making their oil less competitive, especially with the nice discount WTI traditionally enjoys to Brent and crude blends tied to it. 

At the time of writing, WTI was trading at US$63.62 a barrel and Brent was changing hands at US$68.86 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Colombia's Crude Exports Fall Amid Unrest
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Leave a comment
  • Disgruntled on January 18 2018 said:
    "That’s because higher oil prices are making their oil less competitive, especially with the nice discount WTI traditionally enjoys to Brent and crude blends tied to it."

    News flash: the whole idea of the cuts was to get the price of oil back up to a FAIR price.

    News flash: less competitive? less competitive?! If you'll notice, the global stocks are drawing down and, therefore, the world needs every drop of OPEC-NOPEC supply. And they're getting Brent prices for it.

    If anything, the agreement is likely to be extended. For three years the OPEC countries have been sucking from their savings accounts. In America, companies have been losing money or just making ends meet. Oil prices must go up to incentivize additional supply that's going to be desperately needed over the course of the coming years as demand goes up 1.5 million bopd every year.

Leave a comment




