Nigeria Rated Poorest Country Despite Oil Earnings

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 4 hours 74.33 +0.19 +0.26%
Brent Crude 3 hours 78.24 +0.48 +0.62%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.875 +0.005 +0.17%
Mars US 23 hours 71.14 -0.30 -0.42%
Opec Basket 16 hours 74.62 -0.66 -0.88%
Urals 2 days 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Louisiana Light 3 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 16 hours 68.96 -0.24 -0.35%
Natural Gas 4 hours 2.875 +0.005 +0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 74.38 -0.70 -0.93%
Murban 2 days 77.63 -0.70 -0.89%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.68 -0.84 -1.14%
Basra Light 2 days 75.52 +0.45 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.36 -0.78 -1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Girassol 2 days 76.02 -0.84 -1.09%
Opec Basket 16 hours 74.62 -0.66 -0.88%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 46.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 47.94 +0.04 +0.08%
Canadian Condensate 3 days 68.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 75.14 -0.21 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 3 days 69.74 -0.91 -1.29%
Peace Sour 3 days 65.94 +0.54 +0.83%
Peace Sour 3 days 65.94 +0.54 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 69.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 75.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Central Alberta 3 days 65.94 -0.21 -0.32%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 76.39 -0.94 -1.22%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Giddings 2 days 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
ANS West Coast 3 days 79.54 +0.07 +0.09%
West Texas Sour 2 days 68.09 +0.20 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Eagle Ford 2 days 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.59 +0.20 +0.28%
Kansas Common 16 hours 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
Buena Vista 6 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Will Iran Close Hormuz?
  • 11 minutes Rhode Island Sues Big Oil
  • 19 minutes Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 58 mins US lifting ban on ZTE
  • 5 mins Trump Pressed Aides On Venezuela Invasion, US Official Says
  • 2 hours Trump was right-AT&T has increased the prices
  • 5 hours Ahead Of Summit: NATO Allies Defend Their Military Spending In the Face of President Trump's Criticism
  • 8 hours Trump Tweet To Tweak Oil Trend
  • 11 hours Iran's President Warns Over U.S. Push For Countries To Stop Buying Oil From Iran
  • 2 hours All New Cars Sold In The U.S. Will Cost More If The Administration Imposes An Auto Tariff.
  • 11 hours US tells allies to halt Iran oil imports by November
  • 4 hours Solar Is Starting To Replace The Largest Coal Plant In The Western U.S.
  • 3 hours Finland Confirms Coal Exit Ahead of Schedule in 2029
  • 2 hours Lack of Global Warming Messes with Russian Arctic LNG Plans
  • 13 hours What Happens if US Pulls Out of WTO?
  • 14 hours Saudi Arabia plans to physically cut off Qatar by moat, nuclear waste and military base

Breaking News:

Oil Tycoon Batista Gets 30 Years In Jail

Taiwan Doubles Down On U.S. LNG

Taiwan Doubles Down On U.S. LNG

Taiwan, the world’s fifth largest…

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

Confirmed: ISIS Sold Oil To Assad & Turkey

An ex-ISIS commander confirmed that…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Nigeria Rated Poorest Country Despite Oil Earnings

By Irina Slav - Jul 04, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT Lagos street view

Nigeria was recently rated the poorest country in the world, ahead of India, and that’s despite several hundred billion dollars in oil earnings over the last decade, a transparency group has said.

The Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative, as quoted by local media, said Nigeria had earned some US$484 billion from oil in the last 10 years, but the state of its population and infrastructure has only deteriorated. According to the organization, the oil earnings were sufficient to meet the need for an annual US$15-billion investment in infrastructure for the next 33 years, but the funds were not used to do that.

Meanwhile, in its latest report on poverty, the Brookings Institution estimated that the number of people living in extreme poverty in Nigeria had grown to 87 million people, versus 73 million in India. According to Brookings, poverty in India is falling while in Nigeria, it’s growing at a rate of six people per minute. What’s more, India’s total population is above 1 billion while Nigeria’s is 198 million, meaning those living in extreme poverty are a much higher portion of the population in the oil-rich state.

Lower GDP is one of the factors accounting for the growing poverty despite substantial oil revenues. Nigeria was hard hit by the 2014 oil price collapse and its economic growth slowed from 6.3 percent in that year to 1.9 percent for the first quarter of 2018, Vanguard reports. What’s more, the daily notes, what money has been borrowed to spend on infrastructure in a bid to restart the economy after the price collapse has been very far from sufficient to achieve this goal.

Nigeria is also plagued by very high crime rates that are certainly not helping matters, and neither is the displacement of people from the countryside to the cities. In the oil heartland of the country—the Niger Delta, which is also home to some of Nigeria’s poorest communities, militant attacks on pipelines, and oil theft—had also played a role in aggravating an already bad situation.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

Next Post

Kinder Morgan To Resume Trans Mountain Work After Delay

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Major Crude Draw
Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

Crude Prices Slip After API Reports Crude Draw, Gasoline Build

 $110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

$110 Billion In Oil And Gas Projects Revived As Prices Rise

 Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

Saudis Boost June Oil Production Close To All-Time High

 Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

Can Trump Counter Soaring Gasoline Prices?

 Alt text

This Is How Much U.S. Households Lose As Gas Prices Rise

 Alt text

New Study: Climate Change Could Be The Ultimate Civilization Killer

 Alt text

The New Oil Cartel Threatening OPEC
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com