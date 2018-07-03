Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 74.58 +0.44 +0.59%
Brent Crude 12 mins 77.84 +0.08 +0.10%
Natural Gas 11 mins 2.849 -0.021 -0.73%
Mars US 3 hours 71.14 -0.30 -0.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.28 -0.41 -0.54%
Urals 20 hours 75.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 20 hours 76.92 -0.59 -0.76%
Mexican Basket 2 days 69.20 +0.48 +0.70%
Marine 20 hours 74.38 -0.70 -0.93%
Murban 20 hours 77.63 -0.70 -0.89%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 72.68 -0.84 -1.14%
Basra Light 20 hours 75.52 +0.45 +0.60%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 76.36 -0.78 -1.01%
Girassol 20 hours 76.02 -0.84 -1.09%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 46.98 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.94 +0.04 +0.08%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 68.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 75.14 -0.21 -0.28%
Sweet Crude 2 days 69.74 -0.91 -1.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 65.94 +0.54 +0.83%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.94 -0.21 -0.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 75.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Central Alberta 2 days 65.94 -0.21 -0.32%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 70.75 +0.25 +0.35%
Giddings 20 hours 64.50 +0.25 +0.39%
ANS West Coast 6 days 79.47 +0.63 +0.80%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 68.09 +0.20 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 72.04 +0.20 +0.28%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 70.59 +0.20 +0.28%
Kansas Common 2 days 64.25 -0.25 -0.39%
Buena Vista 5 days 82.16 +0.20 +0.24%
All Charts
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

Oil Prices Head Higher On Huge Crude Draw

By Julianne Geiger - Jul 03, 2018, 5:00 PM CDT pipeline

As oil prices continue to fall, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported another major draw of 4.5 million barrels of United States crude oil inventories for the week ending June 29 - compared to analyst expectations that this week would see a draw of 3.267 million barrels.

Last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported an even bigger draw of 9.228 million barrels of crude oil.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories for the week ending June 29 of 3.1 million barrels. Analyst expectations were for a draw of 1 million barrels.

Crude oil prices saw mixed activity today, widening the spread between WTI and Brent crude as Libya’s oil production continues to suffer at the hands of the two rival NOC factions who are determined to duke it out. With the production and export capabilities in Libya now crippled, a force majeure is in place. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia as well as the UAE are professing to increase production to offset production losses in Libya, Venezuela, and soon Iran.

At 11:06 a.m. EDT WTI crude was trading at $73.18, down $0.76 (-1.03%). Brent crude was trading at $77.42, up $0.12 (0.16%) on the day. WTI is trading roughly $3 higher this week than last, while Brent is trading up $1.30 week over week.

U.S. crude oil production stagnated for the first week in many months, reaching 10.9 million bpd in the week ending June 22, holding steady for three weeks in a row, according to the EIA.

Distillate inventories saw a draw this week of 438,000 barrels, compared to an expected build of 633,000 barrels.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration report on crude oil inventories is due to be released on Thursday at 11:00am EDT due to the Independence Day holiday in the United States.

By 5:55pm EDT, both benchmarks were trading up on the news of a higher than expected draw, with the WTI benchmark trading up 0.27% on the day to $74.14 and Brent trading up 0.71% at $77.85.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

