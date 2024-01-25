NextEra Energy Beats Wall Street's Estimates On Lower Gas Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.85 +1.76 +2.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.88 +1.84 +2.30%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.04 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.628 -0.013 -0.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.036 +1.61%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%
Chart Mars US 83 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.245 +0.036 +1.61%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.45 -0.29 -0.37%
Graph down Murban 2 days 79.95 -0.62 -0.77%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.83 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 787 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 82.26 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.95 +0.10 +0.12%
Chart Girassol 2 days 81.26 +0.03 +0.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.05 +1.35 +1.69%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 240 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 55.99 +2.12 +3.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.24 +0.72 +0.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 75.49 +0.72 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 65.84 +0.37 +0.57%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 60.99 +0.72 +1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 65.09 +0.72 +1.12%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 67.09 +0.72 +1.08%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 61.59 +0.72 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 77.58 +0.76 +0.99%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.32 +0.72 +1.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 69.87 +0.72 +1.04%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.57 +0.72 +1.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day CHINA Economy Disaster - Employee Shortages, Retirement Age, Birth Rate & Ageing Population
  • 6 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

NextEra Energy Beats Wall Street's Estimates On Lower Gas Prices

Georgia's Middle Corridor Dream Challenged by Russian Military Moves

Georgia's Middle Corridor Dream Challenged by Russian Military Moves

Russia's plan to establish a…

China’s Monetary Policy: A Tightrope Walk by the PBoC

China’s Monetary Policy: A Tightrope Walk by the PBoC

The People's Bank of China…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Related News

NextEra Energy Beats Wall Street's Estimates On Lower Gas Prices

By Alex Kimani - Jan 25, 2024, 1:00 PM CST

The world's largest utility company, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), has topped Wall Street's revenue and earnings estimates for Q4 2023, helped in large part by lower natural gas prices. NextEra has reported Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52, $0.03 above the Wall Street consensus, while revenue of $6.87B (+11.5% Y/Y) beat by $550M. The electric utility, which generates most of its electricity from natural gas, received a big boost after gas prices fell about 14% in the quarter from the third quarter, on milder-than-expected winter and ample storage. 

NextEra Energy owns Florida Power & Light Company, America's largest electric utility that sells more power than any other utility. Florida Power & Light increased its average number of customers by nearly 81,000 in the final quarter despite retail sales coming in 1.8% lower due to weather-related problems.

Unfortunately, NextEra Energy's renewable energy subsidiary, NextEra Energy Resources, has reported a fall in earnings despite record installations. The company posted adjusted earnings per share of $0.18 compared to $0.20 in Q4 2022. According to Chief Executive Officer John Ketchum, NextEra Energy Resources, for the full year, the company added 9,000 MW of new renewables and battery storage projects to its backlog, marking its best-ever year for originations.

NextEra Energy's management has revealed that the company's long-term financial expectations remain unchanged. For FY 2024, the company expects adjusted earnings per share to clock in in the $3.23 to $3.43 range, with the metric expected to expand by 6% to 8% in FY 2025 and FY 2026, off the 2024 adjusted earnings per share range. This works out to adjusted earnings of $3.45 to $3.70 for 2025 and $3.63 to $4.00 for 2026. NextEra Energy has also announced that it expects to grow its dividend by ~10% per year through at least 2024, off a 2022 base.

Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Africa’s Top Coal Terminal Sees Lowest Exports since 1992

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade

Russia, Iran Officially Ditch U.S. Dollar for Trade
Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023

Iran Seizes U.S. Oil Tanker in Act of Revenge for 1M Barrels Seized in 2023
Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban

Russian Lukoil Refinery Incident Has Moscow Considering Gasoline Export Ban
U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024

U.S. Takes First Oil Price Cap Enforcement Action Of 2024
Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

Biden Administration Plugs Away At Refilling Oil Stockpiles

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Oil Traders Shouldn’t Discard Israel-Hamas War Risk

 Alt text

China's New Rare Earth Policy Shakes Global Tech Industry

 Alt text

U.S. Shale Growth Could Exceed Forecasts in 2024

 Alt text

Is the Texas Grid Ready for This Year’s Polar Vortex?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com