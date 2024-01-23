Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.03 +0.27 +0.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.13 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.48 +0.17 +0.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.396 -0.023 -0.95%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.219 -0.018 -0.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%
Chart Mars US 81 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.219 -0.018 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 76.62 -1.25 -1.61%
Graph down Murban 1 day 78.64 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 76.70 +0.81 +1.07%
Graph down Basra Light 784 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 81.92 +1.02 +1.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 80.48 +0.99 +1.25%
Chart Girassol 1 day 81.14 +0.94 +1.17%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 79.70 -0.57 -0.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 237 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 55.51 +1.51 +2.80%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 76.91 +1.51 +2.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 75.16 +1.51 +2.05%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 65.86 +1.51 +2.35%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 64.76 +1.51 +2.39%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 66.76 +1.51 +2.31%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 61.26 +1.51 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.76 +1.57 +2.06%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.42 +1.78 +2.80%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 78.18 -0.48 -0.61%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 69.97 +1.78 +2.61%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 71.67 +1.78 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 71.50 +1.75 +2.51%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 65.50 +1.75 +2.75%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.11 -0.67 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 5 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 11 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Industry Sets Record With $144 Billion of M&A Deals in Q4

Cold Weather Has Increased Range Anxiety For EV Drivers

Cold Weather Has Increased Range Anxiety For EV Drivers

The ongoing frigid weather in…

Green Steelmaking Transition Triggers Job Cuts at Tata Steel

Green Steelmaking Transition Triggers Job Cuts at Tata Steel

Tata Steel plans to cut…

Inverse-Perovskites Open New Horizons in Thermoelectric Applications

Inverse-Perovskites Open New Horizons in Thermoelectric Applications

Tokyo Institute of Technology researchers…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Traders Thrive Amidst Europe’s Renewable Energy Surge

By Haley Zaremba - Jan 23, 2024, 10:00 AM CST
  • Automated trading desks in Denmark are buying and selling energy contracts based on weather conditions, significantly impacting the renewable energy market.
  • These trading activities are essential for managing the variable nature of wind and solar power, helping to maintain a balanced energy grid.
  • While traders are earning substantial profits, there are growing concerns about the impact of energy price fluctuations on consumers, contributing to energy poverty across Europe.
Join Our Community
Trader

A handful of privately owned Danish energy trading companies are upending European energy markets. Companies employing automated trading desks – the industry term for computers that run trades based on complex algorithms  – are buying and selling huge volumes of energy contracts based on weather conditions impacting electricity consumption on one end and renewable energy production on the other. And they’re getting filthy rich in the process.

This type of energy trading is considered to be an important part of the new energy landscape emerging as part of the global decarbonization movement. According to the scientific paper “Energy trading solution: The capable leverage for a renewable-dominant future,” published last year by Elsevier’s Academic Press, “developing multi-energy trading mechanisms is an urgent action in response to ensuring the reliability of multi-energy supply in the system with a large number of stochastic producers.” 

In layman’s terms, these energy trading firms are performing an important service in the markets in which they operate by helping to balance out supply and demand on the grid. This means that those traders in Denmark are helping to keep the lights on for Europeans. The importance of this service, and the lucrative nature of it, is due to the rise of renewable energies across the continent. 

Wind and solar power are variable, meaning that unlike baseload powers such as natural gas or nuclear fission, production waxes and wanes according to factors far outside our control. In an economy powered by fossil fuels, we can simply burn more resources to make more power when demand spikes, and burn less when it sags. But the atmospheric conditions determining the relative output of solar panels and wind turbines are not so easily manipulated. 

This is where the traders come in. They keep a sharp eye on what’s happening in weather systems across the continent, and buy and sell short-term energy contracts according to price variation. “It’s ridiculous the amount of money they are making,” Mogens P. Sorensen, a former power trader turned consultant, recently told Bloomberg. “There are billions being made trading electricity in Europe.”

But there is cause for concern about who is winning and who is losing out in this equation. While traders get rich off of energy price fluctuations, that money is often coming out of consumers’ pockets. “with governments spending billions on energy subsidies, essentially propping up demand and traders’ business, there’s a real danger of privatizing the gains and socializing the losses — though the industry denies this,” the recent Bloomberg op-ed stated.

This is a real cause for concern, as energy poverty remains a pressing issue across the European continent. Millions of Europeans fell into energy poverty during the energy crisis brought on by Russia’s war in Ukraine and retaliatory sanctions on the Russian natural gas that was powering half of Europe. The European Commision defines energy poverty as what “occurs when a household must reduce its energy consumption to a degree that negatively impacts the inhabitants’ health and wellbeing.” While the European Commission and the European Union have introduced a number of measures to address ballooning rates of energy poverty across the bloc, many Europeans have been slow to recover from the hardship of 2022.

brief from the European Union cites “volatile energy prices” as one of the factors fuelling energy poverty in Europe, which is exactly the same factor that is causing energy trading firms to go gangbusters.  According to that same EU brief, more than 41 million Europeans were unable to keep their homes adequately warm in 2022. In the same year, the top Danish energy trading firms produced about $5 billion in combined profits. These diametrically opposed interests could pose a real threat to energy consumers already struggling to make ends meet.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Supply Uncertainty Leaves Oil Markets on Edge
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point

Tesla Is Approaching a Tipping Point
Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025

Occidental’s CEO Sees Oil Supply Crunch from 2025
Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever

Russia And Iran Finalize 20-Year Deal That Will Change The Middle East Forever
New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas

New Law Could Put Geothermal On Equal Footing With Oil And Gas
U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

U.S. Oil Production Flatlines

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com