Newcomer Wins Big In Alaska’s Most Successful Oil Auction In A Decade

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.54 +0.36 +0.61%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.20 +0.48 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.332 +0.004 +0.17%
Mars US 2 hours 59.08 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.38 -0.28 -0.43%
Urals 18 hours 57.45 -2.70 -4.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.00 -0.33 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.332 +0.004 +0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.27 +0.25 +0.39%
Murban 18 hours 66.60 +0.25 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 56.23 +0.99 +1.79%
Basra Light 18 hours 69.10 +0.74 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 67.40 +1.47 +2.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Girassol 18 hours 66.86 +1.14 +1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.38 -0.28 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 45 mins 37.26 -1.38 -3.57%
Canadian Condensate 114 days 52.76 -0.48 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 104 days 59.16 -0.48 -0.80%
Sweet Crude 45 mins 51.16 -1.58 -3.00%
Peace Sour 45 mins 48.76 -1.48 -2.95%
Peace Sour 45 mins 48.76 -1.48 -2.95%
Light Sour Blend 45 mins 50.76 -1.73 -3.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 55.76 -1.63 -2.84%
Central Alberta 45 mins 49.76 -0.88 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Giddings 18 hours 49.50 +0.50 +1.02%
ANS West Coast 91 days 66.48 -0.12 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 53.13 +0.42 +0.80%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.08 +0.42 +0.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.08 +0.42 +0.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -0.50 -1.01%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.99 -0.48 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 1 min DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 4 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 30 mins Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 2 hours Greta named Time Magazine "Person of the Year"
  • 4 hours americavchina.com
  • 5 hours Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
  • 1 day WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 24 hours Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 6 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 5 hours Aramco Raises $25.6B in World's Biggest IPO
  • 15 hours Can Renewable Natural Gas Compete With Diesel?

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Set To Raise Investments Offshore Norway

The Best Way To Invest In The Energy Sector In 2020

The Best Way To Invest In The Energy Sector In 2020

It has been a tough…

Should The West Be Worried About The Power Of Siberia Pipeline?

Should The West Be Worried About The Power Of Siberia Pipeline?

The Power of Siberia Pipeline…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Newcomer Wins Big In Alaska’s Most Successful Oil Auction In A Decade

By Irina Slav - Dec 12, 2019, 9:30 AM CST North Slope

North Slope Exploration LLC, a newcomer in the U.S. oil industry, has become the leading bidder in what officials say was the most successful Alaska lease sale in 13 years.

Reuters reports the total value of the bids placed under the lease sale topped $11 million, according to the Alaska associate state director for the Bureau of Land Management, Ted Murphy.

This compares with just $1.5 million in bids placed under last year’s lease sales in Alaska. The bids cover a quarter of the acreage offered, all in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska, up from a meager 6 percent last year.

“It is indeed exciting to receive bids on more than 25% of the tracts that we offered, as well as to see a new player, North Slope Exploration, coming into the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska,” Murphy said as quoted by Reuters.

The average price per acre in the lease sale was just $11, compared with $14 per acre in the last lease sale that saw this size of bids, back in 2006.

Early this year, S&P Global Platts reported that new digital technology had helped uncover as much as 1.5 billion barrels of crude in untapped resources in the North Slope. These are deposits that were known to be there, but the resources they held could not be mapped or measured, so the deposits were considered unproductive before digital tech—in the form of advanced 3D seismic surveys and new data processing techniques—came along.

The Alaska National Petroleum Reserve spans 23 million acres and, thanks to the advancements in technology, it is garnering growing attention from the oil industry. The most active among the players in the area is ConocoPhillips, which the operator of the Willow oil project. Willow could boost Alaska’s oil production by 130,000 bpd.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Tesla’s Cybertruck Dead Last In Truck Survey

Next Post

Baker Hughes Eyes 100% Renewable Energy For Texas Operations

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com