Tesla’s Cybertruck Dead Last In Truck Survey

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.86 +0.10 +0.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.97 +0.25 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.293 +0.050 +2.23%
Mars US 8 hours 59.06 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.66 +0.09 +0.14%
Urals 1 day 54.95 -5.20 -8.65%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.33 +0.12 +0.22%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.293 +0.050 +2.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 1 day 64.02 -0.03 -0.05%
Murban 1 day 66.35 -0.25 -0.38%
Iran Heavy 1 day 55.24 -1.02 -1.81%
Basra Light 1 day 68.36 -0.94 -1.36%
Saharan Blend 1 day 65.93 -0.62 -0.93%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Bonny Light 1 day 64.56 -1.13 -1.72%
Girassol 1 day 65.72 -1.04 -1.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.66 +0.09 +0.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 39.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 38.16 -0.48 -1.24%
Canadian Condensate 113 days 52.76 -0.48 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 103 days 59.16 -0.48 -0.80%
Sweet Crude 1 day 52.26 -0.48 -0.91%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.76 -0.48 -0.96%
Peace Sour 1 day 49.76 -0.48 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 52.01 -0.48 -0.91%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 56.91 -0.48 -0.84%
Central Alberta 1 day 50.16 -0.48 -0.95%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.82 +0.23 +0.37%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Giddings 1 day 49.00 -0.50 -1.01%
ANS West Coast 90 days 66.60 +0.38 +0.57%
West Texas Sour 1 day 52.71 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.66 -0.48 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 1 day 56.66 -0.48 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 55.25 -0.50 -0.90%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.50 +0.25 +0.51%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.47 +0.22 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 2 hours Greta named Time Magazine "Person of the Year"
  • 42 mins DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 5 hours Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 6 hours americavchina.com
  • 6 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 7 hours Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 9 hours WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 19 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Cybertruck Dead Last In Truck Survey

Why Venezuela’s Production Rebound Is So Significant For Oil Markets

Why Venezuela’s Production Rebound Is So Significant For Oil Markets

Venezuela’s oil production jumped by…

The U.S. Just Became A Net Oil Exporter For The First Time Ever

The U.S. Just Became A Net Oil Exporter For The First Time Ever

Just a decade ago, the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Tesla’s Cybertruck Dead Last In Truck Survey

By Julianne Geiger - Dec 11, 2019, 6:30 PM CST Cybetruck

Ford and GM can rest easy: Tesla’s cybertruck may have a niche after all, but it won’t cut into Ford and GMs truck market, according to a new survey from automotive research site, Autolist.

According to the survey, which polled 1,100 respondents, if they had to buy GM’s upcoming electric truck, Ford’s electric F150, Rivian R1T, or the Cybertruck, which would they would choose, if all specs were similar.

Unfortunately for Tesla, the Cybertruck received the fewest votes, snagging 20% of the vote. GM’s truck came in first place, getting 29% of the vote. Ford’s EV truck was next at 27%, and Rivian—which doesn’t have near the brand name recognition that Tesla does--took home 24%.

People mostly chose GM and Ford because of brand trust and reliability, whereas respondents who chose Tesla did so due to its expected performance, efficiency, and autopilot features. Those who chose Rivian liked its exterior styling.

On the face of it, Tesla’s poor showing isn’t altogether abysmal, and GM’s and Ford’s results weren’t a knockout. But the results don’t show the whole picture.

Of those 1,100 who actually own—or have ever owned—a truck before, only 14% would choose a Cybertruck. Meanwhile, 63% of truck owners, former or current, would choose the GM or Ford version.

Where Tesla came out ahead was for those who had never owned a truck before. For that group, 25.8% would prefer Tesla’s Cybertruck—the top scorer.

This means that the Tesla Cybertruck is a favorite among people who have never before owned—and may never have the inclination to own—a truck. Autlolist referred to the survey results as “good for all four brands.”

About 250,000 Cybertrucks have been preordered so far since its comedy of errors unveiling last month. The preorders cost $100, which is fully refundable.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Japan Looks To Strengthen Oil Reserves Strategy

Next Post

1.5 Billion Barrels Of Oil Discovered Offshore Ghana

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The EIA Is Grossly Overestimating U.S. Shale

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com