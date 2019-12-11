Tesla’s Cybertruck Dead Last In Truck Survey

Ford and GM can rest easy: Tesla’s cybertruck may have a niche after all, but it won’t cut into Ford and GMs truck market, according to a new survey from automotive research site, Autolist.

According to the survey, which polled 1,100 respondents, if they had to buy GM’s upcoming electric truck, Ford’s electric F150, Rivian R1T, or the Cybertruck, which would they would choose, if all specs were similar.

Unfortunately for Tesla, the Cybertruck received the fewest votes, snagging 20% of the vote. GM’s truck came in first place, getting 29% of the vote. Ford’s EV truck was next at 27%, and Rivian—which doesn’t have near the brand name recognition that Tesla does--took home 24%.

People mostly chose GM and Ford because of brand trust and reliability, whereas respondents who chose Tesla did so due to its expected performance, efficiency, and autopilot features. Those who chose Rivian liked its exterior styling.

On the face of it, Tesla’s poor showing isn’t altogether abysmal, and GM’s and Ford’s results weren’t a knockout. But the results don’t show the whole picture.

Of those 1,100 who actually own—or have ever owned—a truck before, only 14% would choose a Cybertruck. Meanwhile, 63% of truck owners, former or current, would choose the GM or Ford version.

Where Tesla came out ahead was for those who had never owned a truck before. For that group, 25.8% would prefer Tesla’s Cybertruck—the top scorer.

This means that the Tesla Cybertruck is a favorite among people who have never before owned—and may never have the inclination to own—a truck. Autlolist referred to the survey results as “good for all four brands.”

About 250,000 Cybertrucks have been preordered so far since its comedy of errors unveiling last month. The preorders cost $100, which is fully refundable.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

