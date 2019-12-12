Baker Hughes Eyes 100% Renewable Energy For Texas Operations

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.54 +0.36 +0.61%
Brent Crude 1 hour 64.20 +0.48 +0.75%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.332 +0.004 +0.17%
Mars US 2 hours 59.08 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.38 -0.28 -0.43%
Urals 18 hours 57.45 -2.70 -4.49%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.00 -0.33 -0.61%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.332 +0.004 +0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 18 hours 64.27 +0.25 +0.39%
Murban 18 hours 66.60 +0.25 +0.38%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 56.23 +0.99 +1.79%
Basra Light 18 hours 69.10 +0.74 +1.08%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 67.40 +1.47 +2.23%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Bonny Light 18 hours 65.61 +1.05 +1.63%
Girassol 18 hours 66.86 +1.14 +1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.38 -0.28 -0.43%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 39.41 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 45 mins 37.26 -1.38 -3.57%
Canadian Condensate 114 days 52.76 -0.48 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 104 days 59.16 -0.48 -0.80%
Sweet Crude 45 mins 51.16 -1.58 -3.00%
Peace Sour 45 mins 48.76 -1.48 -2.95%
Peace Sour 45 mins 48.76 -1.48 -2.95%
Light Sour Blend 45 mins 50.76 -1.73 -3.30%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 45 mins 55.76 -1.63 -2.84%
Central Alberta 45 mins 49.76 -0.88 -1.74%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.99 +0.17 +0.27%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Giddings 18 hours 49.50 +0.50 +1.02%
ANS West Coast 91 days 66.48 -0.12 -0.18%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 53.13 +0.42 +0.80%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.08 +0.42 +0.74%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 57.08 +0.42 +0.74%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.75 +0.50 +0.90%
Kansas Common 2 days 49.00 -0.50 -1.01%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.99 -0.48 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Shale Oil Fiasco
  • 7 minutes "Leaked" request by some Democrats that they were asking Nancy to coordinate censure instead of impeachment.
  • 12 minutes Trump's China Strategy: Death By a Thousand Paper Cuts
  • 16 minutes Global Debt Worries. How Will This End?
  • 1 min DUMB IT DOWN-IMPEACHMENT
  • 4 hours POTUS Trump signs the HK Bill
  • 30 mins Everything you think you know about economics is WRONG!
  • 2 hours Greta named Time Magazine "Person of the Year"
  • 4 hours americavchina.com
  • 5 hours Forget The Hype, Aramco Shares May be Valued At Zero Next Year
  • 1 day WTO is effectively neutered. Trump *already* won the trade war against China and WTO is helpless to intervene
  • 24 hours Democrats through impeachment process helped Trump go out of China deal conundrum. Now Trump can safely postpone deal till after November 2020 elections
  • 6 hours Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 5 hours Aramco Raises $25.6B in World's Biggest IPO
  • 15 hours Can Renewable Natural Gas Compete With Diesel?

Breaking News:

Oil Firms Set To Raise Investments Offshore Norway

Why Exxon’s Stock Could Hit $100 In 2020

Why Exxon’s Stock Could Hit $100 In 2020

Oil and gas giant ExxonMobil…

Are Energy Stocks Hot Again?

Are Energy Stocks Hot Again?

The ill-performing energy sector could…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Baker Hughes Eyes 100% Renewable Energy For Texas Operations

By Irina Slav - Dec 12, 2019, 10:30 AM CST BHGE

Baker Hughes has vowed to generate 100 percent of the energy it uses in Texas from solar and wind power capacity, Bloomberg reports, citing a statement by the company.

According to Baker Hughes, switching to solar and wind to power its 170 facilities across the Lone Star State will reduce its global carbon footprint by 12 percent.

The move is part of Baker Hughes’ plan to become a net zero emitter by 2050. The plan was announced at the company’s annual meeting in January this year. Baker Hughes said it would aim to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by half by 2030 and to zero over the next two decades.

At the time, Baker Hughes boasted that it had already managed to reduce its carbon dioxide emissions by 26 percent since 2012 by utilizing new technology and operational efficiencies”.

“Oil and gas will continue to be an important part of the global energy mix, and BHGE is committed to investing in smarter technologies to advance the energy industry for the long-term,” Baker Hughes’ chairman and chief executive Lorenzo Simonelli said at the meeting. “Managing carbon emissions is an important strategic focus for our business. We believe we have an important role to play as an industry leader and partner. BHGE has a long legacy of pushing the boundaries of technology and operating efficiency. Today we take this to the next level by committing to ambitious new goals for ourselves, and to providing lower carbon solutions expected by customers and society.”

The oilfield services industry has been slower than supermajors in making climate change commitments, not least because it suffered more than E&Ps during the last crisis and has less room to invest in often costly transformations aimed at curbing carbon footprints. Now that solar and wind have become much cheaper, the switch to renewables is getting more affordable for oilfield service providers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Newcomer Wins Big In Alaska’s Most Successful Oil Auction In A Decade

Next Post

Despite Crisis, PDVSA Offers Yoga Lessons To Employees

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build

More Bad News For Oil As The API Reports A Large Crude Build
Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Surprise Crude Draw

 Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

Natural Gas Prices Crash On Warm Weather Warnings

 World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

World's Most Notorious Pipeline Battle Is Heating Up Again

 Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Why The OPEC+ Pledge Is More Bullish Than It Seems

Most Commented

Alt text

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

 Alt text

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Alt text

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

 Alt text

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com