Naftogaz Targets Russia With New $5.2 Billion Lawsuit

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.27 -4.31 -7.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.94 -4.11 -6.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.186 -0.047 -2.10%
Mars US 20 hours 62.18 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 4 days 61.75 -0.60 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.186 -0.047 -2.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 14 hours 62.73 -1.49 -2.32%
Murban 14 hours 64.48 -1.56 -2.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.07 +0.60 +1.08%
Basra Light 2 days 67.39 +0.45 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.21 +1.04 +1.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Girassol 2 days 67.24 +0.84 +1.27%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.12 -3.49 -8.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 days 46.08 +0.53 +1.16%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 56.08 +0.53 +0.95%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 59.08 +0.53 +0.91%
Sweet Crude 6 days 55.08 +0.53 +0.97%
Peace Sour 6 days 54.33 +0.53 +0.99%
Peace Sour 6 days 54.33 +0.53 +0.99%
Light Sour Blend 6 days 54.58 +0.53 +0.98%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 days 59.48 +0.53 +0.90%
Central Alberta 6 days 55.08 +0.53 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 4 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 7 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 4 days 50.82 +0.67 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.93 +1.85 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 33 mins Read Rigzone article "OPEC Sees 2020 Oil Surplus Amid Shale Surge"
  • 3 hours Edward Snowden Book Coming Out Sept. 17
  • 3 hours Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 6 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 7 hours Shale is just Paying Lip Service
  • 9 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 13 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 17 hours US Plan To Allow Prescription Drugs From Canada
  • 17 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 1 day N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 7 hours Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 2 hours U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 8 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 83 days Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space

Breaking News:

Naftogaz Targets Russia With New $5.2 Billion Lawsuit

Growing Fear Of Global Economic Slowdown Caps Oil Price Gains

Growing Fear Of Global Economic Slowdown Caps Oil Price Gains

Oil prices nudged up early…

The Bakken Oil Boom Is Facing A New Bottleneck

The Bakken Oil Boom Is Facing A New Bottleneck

North Dakota oil drillers might…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Naftogaz Targets Russia With New $5.2 Billion Lawsuit

By Irina Slav - Aug 01, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT Naftogaz

Ukraine’s state oil and gas company Naftogaz Ukrainy has filed a lawsuit against the Russian Federation for assets that the latter seized after its annexation of Crimea in 2014. The Ukrainian company is seeking US$5.2 billion in compensation.

The suit was filed with the Permanent Court of Arbitration at the Hague and, according to a statement by Naftogaz, the ruling will come no sooner than the end of 2020.

According to the company, “Naftogaz owned the most valuable energy assets in Crimea and was one of Russia’s main targets when it confiscated Ukrainian assets after the unlawful invasion and occupation of the peninsula in 2014.”

Russia annexed Crimea in the spring of 2014 following a referendum that Ukraine and the EU slammed as illegitimate. Since then, relations between the two neighbours have deteriorated.

In energy, the most notable Russian-Ukrainian dispute is no doubt the Naftogaz-Gazprom saga, in which both sides accused each other of violating contractual obligations.

In March last year, the Stockholm Court of Arbitration finally ruled in favour of the Ukrainian company. That victory was pyrrhic, however: of the original US$4.63 billion in payments due by Gazprom, the Stockholm court ruled that only US$2.56 billion would actually be paid out to Naftogaz, as Naftogaz had previously been ordered to pay about $2 billion to Gazprom for arrears. The court also obliged Naftogaz to buy 5 billion cubic meters of natural gas from the Russian company annually starting this year.

Gazprom acknowledged the ruling, but said it created a “material imbalance, which infringes the basic principles of Swedish law, which regulates the (gas) contract” adding that “Gazprom will defend its rights by all available means in accordance with the applicable law.”

At the moment, the two are negotiating their new gas transit contract that should enter into effect next year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Crystallex May Need U.S. Sanction Waiver To Take Over Citgo Shares

Next Post

US Senate Endorses Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com