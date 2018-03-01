Court Rules In Favor of Ukraine’s Naftogaz In Gazprom Dispute

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.74 -0.90 -1.46%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.58 -1.15 -1.78%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.039 +1.46%
Mars US 20 hours 60.69 -1.32 -2.13%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
Urals 2 days 63.20 -1.25 -1.94%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.59 -1.25 -2.20%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.706 +0.039 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 62.88 -0.85 -1.33%
Murban 2 days 66.33 -0.75 -1.12%
Iran Heavy 2 days 60.93 -1.35 -2.17%
Basra Light 2 days 60.07 -1.79 -2.89%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.39 -1.44 -2.15%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.38 -1.38 -2.04%
Girassol 2 days 65.78 -1.48 -2.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.97 -1.02 -1.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 37.76 -0.24 -0.63%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 29.39 -1.37 -4.45%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.39 -1.37 -2.15%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 62.64 -1.37 -2.14%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.64 -0.87 -1.51%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.39 -1.37 -2.75%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 55.89 -1.37 -2.39%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.89 -0.07 -0.11%
Central Alberta 2 days 49.04 -1.37 -2.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 63.71 -1.43 -2.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 58.00 -1.25 -2.11%
Giddings 2 days 51.75 -1.25 -2.36%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.77 -0.95 -1.40%
West Texas Sour 2 days 55.59 -1.37 -2.41%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.54 -1.37 -2.25%
Eagle Ford 2 days 59.54 -1.37 -2.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 58.09 -1.37 -2.30%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 -1.25 -2.35%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.65 -1.37 -1.98%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 hours White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 1 hour Putin Before Election: Russia Has "Invulnerable" Nuclear Missiles
  • 23 hours JPMorgan Admits Cryptocurrencies Could Disrupt Banks
  • 20 hours SunPower to Lay Off Hundreds of Workers After Trump Tariffs
  • 2 hours Spotify to file $1 billion IPO
  • 19 hours Renewables - $1 Trillion Has Been Invested And Created 10 Million Jobs.
  • 9 hours California City Sues Its Biggest Taxpayer, Chevron
  • 21 hours DNA Robots Target Cancer
  • 23 hours U.S. To Overtake Russia As Top Oil Producer By 2019 At Latest
  • 23 hours Crypto Apparently Great for Strip Clubs, Too
  • 5 hours The World's Biggest Plane Designed To Offer Another Way Into Space
  • 4 hours Tesla Pouts at Hong Kong for EV Incentive Cuts
  • 3 hours Wyoming or Quebec? What's the Next Big Blockchain Venue?
  • 1 day Norway's Fund Books Most Successful Year in 2017
  • 1 hour Europe Eyeing 50% Energy from Renewables by 2030
  • 9 hours Incredible Device That Generates Electricity Out of Thin Air

Breaking News:

U.S. Court Gives Preliminary Nod To $3B Petrobras Class Action Settlement

What Explains The Poor Performance Of Oil Stocks?

What Explains The Poor Performance Of Oil Stocks?

With oil prices at $60,…

EIA U.S. Reserve Estimates

EIA U.S. Reserve Estimates

The EIA estimates that total…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Court Rules In Favor of Ukraine’s Naftogaz In Gazprom Dispute

By Irina Slav - Mar 01, 2018, 9:00 AM CST Gazprom

The Stockholm arbitration court ruled in favor of Naftogaz in a long-running payment dispute between the Ukrainian state company and Russia’s Gazprom. Gazprom has been obliged to pay Naftogaz US$2.56 billion for failing to supply Ukraine with the agreed amount of natural gas over a period of several years and also for failing to pay the full transit fees for the gas it did pump in that direction.

The Ukrainian company’s victory is pyrrhic, however: of the original US$4.63 billion in payments due by Gazprom, the Stockholm court ruled that only US$2.56 billion would actually be paid out to Naftogaz, as Naftogaz had previously been ordered to pay about $2 billion to Gazprom for arrears. The court also obliged Naftogaz to buy 5 billion cu m of natural gas from the Russian company annually starting this year.

Gazprom acknowledged the ruling, but said it created a “material imbalance, which infringes the basic principles of Swedish law, which regulates the (gas) contract” adding that “Gazprom will defend its rights by all available means in accordance with the applicable law.”

Hours after the ruling was made public by Naftogaz, Gazprom’s CEO Alexander Medvedev said the company had received payment from the Ukrainian company for gas to be pumped its way this month, but had returned it. The reason is that the two companies have yet to sign a supplement to their original contract reflecting the court’s ruling.

Related: Analysts Expect Oil Prices To Rise This Year

Ukraine is Russia’s main gas transit route to Europe, but bilateral relations have been strained for quite a while. Events heated up in 2014 after Russia annexed Crimea after a referendum, and after it backed pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Adding to the problems is Gazprom’s Nord Stream 2 gas project that will divert a significant portion of gas from the Ukrainian transit route, causing Kiev will lose billions in transit fees.

Yesterday Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Nord Stream 2 was not an alternative to Ukraine. After a meeting with Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, Putin said "If Ukraine presents economically grounded factors for using its gas transportation system, we have nothing against continuing cooperation with Ukraine. The question is only in the volumes of pumping.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

OPEC Deal Compliance Reaches 149% In February

Next Post

CEFC China Energy Chief Probed For Economic Crimes

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build
Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Head Lower After API Reports Crude Inventory Build

 Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Inch Higher After API Reports Surprise Crude Draw

 Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

Surprise Crude Draw Lifts Hope For Oil Market

 Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Oil Prices Fall After API Reports Crude, Gasoline Build

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Might Not Last Long

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Wants $70 Oil

 Alt text

Is $65 The Ceiling For WTI?

 Alt text

The Oil Bubble Has Burst. What Now?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com