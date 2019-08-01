US Senate Endorses Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.27 -4.31 -7.36%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.94 -4.11 -6.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.186 -0.047 -2.10%
Mars US 20 hours 62.18 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 4 days 61.75 -0.60 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.186 -0.047 -2.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 14 hours 62.73 -1.49 -2.32%
Murban 14 hours 64.48 -1.56 -2.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 56.07 +0.60 +1.08%
Basra Light 2 days 67.39 +0.45 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.21 +1.04 +1.65%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Girassol 2 days 67.24 +0.84 +1.27%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.12 -3.49 -8.00%
Western Canadian Select 6 days 46.08 +0.53 +1.16%
Canadian Condensate 8 days 56.08 +0.53 +0.95%
Premium Synthetic 6 days 59.08 +0.53 +0.91%
Sweet Crude 6 days 55.08 +0.53 +0.97%
Peace Sour 6 days 54.33 +0.53 +0.99%
Peace Sour 6 days 54.33 +0.53 +0.99%
Light Sour Blend 6 days 54.58 +0.53 +0.98%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 days 59.48 +0.53 +0.90%
Central Alberta 6 days 55.08 +0.53 +0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 4 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 7 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 4 days 50.82 +0.67 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 4 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.93 +1.85 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 33 mins Read Rigzone article "OPEC Sees 2020 Oil Surplus Amid Shale Surge"
  • 3 hours Edward Snowden Book Coming Out Sept. 17
  • 3 hours Gold is Gold: 'Perfect Environment' Seen Keeping Gold Above $1,400/oz In 2020
  • 6 hours A Brief History of Fracking
  • 7 hours Shale is just Paying Lip Service
  • 9 hours Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 13 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 17 hours US Plan To Allow Prescription Drugs From Canada
  • 17 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 1 day N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 7 hours Huge UK Gas Discovery
  • 2 hours U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 8 hours Berkeley becomes first U.S. city to ban natural gas in new homes
  • 83 days Schlumberger Enters Lithium Space

Breaking News:

Naftogaz Targets Russia With New $5.2 Billion Lawsuit

The World’s Newest Oil Boom Gets Another Twist

The World’s Newest Oil Boom Gets Another Twist

Guyana, Upstream, Offshore, South America,…

Is This The Solar Technology Of The Future?

Is This The Solar Technology Of The Future?

Scientists have developed a device…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

US Senate Endorses Nord Stream 2 Sanctions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 01, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT Nord stream 2

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved this week the bill to impose sanctions on companies involved in the construction and laying of pipes for the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany.

The bill, ‘Protecting Europe’s Energy Security Act of 2019’, sponsored by Republican Senator Ted Cruz and Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, was approved by the committee with a vote of 20-2.

The U.S. sanctions bill on Nord Stream still has to pass Senate and House votes before landing at President Trump’s desk for him to sign into law.  

U.S. lawmakers have sought to pass a bill to levy sanctions on the project, which the United States sees as further undermining Europe’s energy security by giving Russian gas giant Gazprom another pipeline to ship its natural gas to European markets. Germany, the end point of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, looks at the economic benefits of the project, while the U.S., including President Donald Trump, have been threatening sanctions on the project and even on Germany over its support for the project.

“This bipartisan bill would sanction companies operating vessels that lay pipes for the Nord Stream 2 and TurkStream pipelines,” U.S. Sen. Jim Risch (R-Idaho), chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said in a statement.

“These pipelines could result in further destabilization of Ukraine and enrichment of the Putin regime, and they put at risk the security of NATO member states. This bill is a specific, targeted, and timely way to counter Russian malign influence, and I am pleased that it garnered such broad support in our committee,” Risch said.

Related: Man Convicted Of Stealing U.S. Oil Drilling Tech For China

The only companies that would be affected by the bill are Italy’s Saipem and Switzerland-based Allseas Group SA, Bloomberg quoted Senator Shaheen as saying on Wednesday.

In a joint statement with Senator Cruz, Senator Shaheen said: “The Nord Stream 2 project is another means by which Russia can spread its malign influence by exploiting Europe’s energy dependence – a tactic that the Kremlin has a history of deploying.”

Senator Cruz noted that “The United States must stand with our European allies, support energy diversity, and combat Russia’s economic blackmail,” and said on Twitter “Putin gets his revenues for military adventurism directly from petro-billions flowing into the country. This bill is exceptionally important as a matter of national security.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

China Is Now Officially Open For Foreign Oil, Gas Exploration

Next Post

China Is Now Officially Open For Foreign Oil, Gas Exploration

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Very Large Crude Draw
Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

Oil Continues Freefall Despite Large Crude Oil Inventory Draw

 Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

Millions In Jewelry, Golden Iphone Seized From Corrupt Nigerian Ex-Oil Minister

 Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

Oil Spikes After API Reports Largest Crude Inventory Draw Of The Year

 Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Oil Jumps On Bullish API Inventory Data

Most Commented

Alt text

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

 Alt text

Major Setback For EVs Could Delay Peak Oil Demand

 Alt text

Electric Vehicle Sales Are Exploding In Europe

 Alt text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com