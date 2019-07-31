Oil Trapped In Narrow Price Band

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.67 -0.91 -1.55%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.01 -1.04 -1.60%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.235 +0.002 +0.09%
Mars US 2 hours 62.18 -0.07 -0.11%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
Urals 3 days 61.75 -0.60 -0.96%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Mexican Basket 3 days 57.51 -0.02 -0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.235 +0.002 +0.09%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 64.22 +0.78 +1.23%
Murban 20 hours 66.04 +0.74 +1.13%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 56.07 +0.60 +1.08%
Basra Light 20 hours 67.39 +0.45 +0.67%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 64.21 +1.04 +1.65%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 66.04 +1.14 +1.76%
Girassol 20 hours 67.24 +0.84 +1.27%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.79 -0.23 -0.36%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 43.61 +1.27 +3.00%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 45.55 +1.18 +2.66%
Canadian Condensate 7 days 55.55 +1.18 +2.17%
Premium Synthetic 5 days 58.55 +1.18 +2.06%
Sweet Crude 5 days 54.55 +1.18 +2.21%
Peace Sour 5 days 53.80 +1.18 +2.24%
Peace Sour 5 days 53.80 +1.18 +2.24%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 54.05 +1.18 +2.23%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.95 +1.18 +2.04%
Central Alberta 5 days 54.55 +1.18 +2.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.54 +1.00 +1.62%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 3 days 47.25 +0.75 +1.61%
ANS West Coast 6 days 64.48 +0.10 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 3 days 50.82 +0.67 +1.34%
Eagle Ford 3 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Eagle Ford 3 days 54.77 +0.67 +1.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 53.50 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +1.25 +2.66%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.93 +1.85 +2.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Iran Says It Arrested 17 CIA Spies, Some Sentenced To Death
  • 8 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 12 minutes So You Think We’re Reducing Fossil Fuel? — Think Again
  • 46 mins US Plan To Allow Prescription Drugs From Canada
  • 12 hours Risk Of No-Deal Brexit Is Now Significant?
  • 1 hour Shale is just Paying Lip Service
  • 11 hours Texas Shale Pioneers Struggle To Appease Investors
  • 12 hours Landowners group sues North Dakota over 'pore space' law
  • 19 mins Biogas projects in Vermont
  • 8 hours N.Y. Governor Signs Climate Bill
  • 20 hours EPA Chief Defends Biofuel Waivers In Meeting With Farm Senators
  • 1 day Think Shale companies are overloaded with debt? How about the top ten corporate debtors in the US?
  • 23 hours Renewables provided only about 4% of total global energy needs in 2018
  • 11 hours Gas Flaring
  • 11 hours gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 11 hours What is the price of a Barrel of Oil vs. equal Natural gas?
  • 12 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural

Breaking News:

Tesla Dumps $62 Million In R&D In Q2

Alt Text

The Bakken Oil Boom Is Facing A New Bottleneck

North Dakota oil drillers might…

Alt Text

Central Bank Action Could Send Oil Higher

Central bank interest rate cuts…

Alt Text

Hedge Funds Unexpectedly Set The Stage For An Oil Rally

Tensions in the Middle East…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Trapped In Narrow Price Band

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 31, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil field

Oil prices appear to be trapped within a relatively narrow range, squeezed between competing forces on both the upside and downside.

There is no shortage of news, but WTI is stuck between $50 and $60, and Brent is stuck between $60 and $70. Obviously, nothing is ever static in the oil market, and the one truism about oil is that volatility can and will return. But for now, oil is range-bound, supported by supply outages, OPEC+ cuts and geopolitical unrest on the one hand, but capped by weak demand and a looming return of surplus on the other.

“Oil markets have been becalmed within tight ranges amid falling volatility,” Standard Chartered wrote in a note. “While front-month Brent has settled higher on seven of the past eight trading days, the pace of the ascent has been glacial.”

Opposing forces are keeping crude prices in place. The threat to the Strait of Hormuz is old news by now, and the markets are not overly concerned about a possible outage. Iran and the UK, each with their own tanker, are working to de-escalate tensions. But they are at an impasse, and the parallel U.S. and European initiatives to patrol the Persian Gulf could yet reignite tensions, and that threat has helped to keep prices higher than they otherwise might be.

At the same time, Iran’s oil exports continue to fall. According to Reuters, Iranian shipments may have plunged as low as 100,000 bpd in July – another massive decline – down from 400,000 bpd in June. The precise figure is up for debate, especially since some tankers can turn off their transponders to avoid detection. But it’s safe to say that exports are in decline. “We can’t be sure that all of this capacity has been sold in July,” Sara Vakhshouri, an analyst at SVB Energy International, told Reuters. “Also, it’s important to note that some of the deliveries mostly to China are based on IOU contracts and are not new sales.” Iran shipped as much as 2.5 mb/d prior to the return of sanctions in early 2018.

Meanwhile, some recent data points from the U.S. could also put some upward pressure on crude. The EIA reported a slight decrease in U.S. oil production in May, the latest month for which data is available. Production declined by 26,000 bpd month-on-month, dragged down by a 78,000-bpd dip in offshore output. The return of idled production the Gulf of Mexico will bring that number back up in ensuing data releases, but nevertheless, the production gain of just 16,000 bpd in Texas is notably smaller than the monthly increases in the past two years. Related: What’s Stopping Oil From Breaking Out?

The rig count continues to fall, which points to deceleration, even if rigs are an imperfect metric for tracking production. Still, output gains are slowing in tandem with the dip. Oklahoma also lost 12,000 bpd for the month and the rig count continues to fall there. The “steady flow of capital out of Oklahoma has continued,” Standard Chartered wrote in its report.

The lower-than-expected figures from U.S. shale call into question the heady growth forecasts. While the U.S. shale sector is suffering from financial stress, the unfolding slowdown could result in some bullish pressure on crude oil.

“Supply fundamentals still remain supportive of oil prices, and are tightening given the effectiveness of U.S. sanctions that have reduced Iran’s crude oil exports to a trickle,” Harry Tchilinguirian, head of commodity markets strategy at BNP Paribas SA, told Bloomberg. But for “oil to move higher, the market is going to need a positive economic catalyst.” Related: Will We Really See An Oil Glut In 2020?

The flip side of this story is weak demand, economic uncertainty and the expected supply surplus in 2020. Some analysts, including the IEA, have predicted a supply wave in 2020 that will force OPEC+ to back out even more production or else face a price crash. An economic recession, should it occur, would likely result in a total bust.

In short, there are multiple forces on both the upside and downside, keeping oil range-bound. “[W]hile headline risks have been plentiful, they’re price impacts are mixed and support both bullish and bearish theses, leaving plenty of buyers and sellers on either side of $55/bbl,” Rory Johnston, commodity economist at Scotiabank, wrote in a note.

But some of the worst economic fears have receded in the past few weeks, especially given the change of direction from several top central banks around the world, including the U.S. Federal Reserve. That has given a slight edge to the bulls. “Concerns about demand have moved into the background, at least temporarily, thanks to better than expected economic data in the US and the Fed’s imminent rate cut,” Commerzbank said in a note on Wednesday.

WTI is edging up to the high-$50s and Brent to $65. But something would need to dramatically change to force prices out of their current range.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

The Bakken Oil Boom Is Facing A New Bottleneck
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025

Nuclear Fusion Could Be A Reality By 2025
The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

The Permian Boom Is On Its Last Leg

 A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

A Serious Contender To Lithium-Ion Batteries

 A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

A Ticking Time Bomb For Oil Markets

 An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

An Unusual Development In Natural Gas Markets

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com