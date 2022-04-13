India Faces Coal Shortage, Again

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 30 mins 104.3 +3.65 +3.63%
Graph up Brent Crude 15 mins 108.9 +4.22 +4.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 30 mins 6.997 +0.317 +4.75%
Graph up Heating Oil 30 mins 3.718 +0.254 +7.33%
Graph up Gasoline 30 mins 3.291 +0.138 +4.36%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 29 mins 99.00 +6.91 +7.50%
Chart Gasoline 30 mins 3.291 +0.138 +4.36%

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.04 +0.51 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 2 days 99.85 +0.49 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 103.8 +6.11 +6.25%
Graph down Basra Light 135 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 107.0 +6.51 +6.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 104.7 +5.59 +5.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 86.52 +6.00 +7.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 86.50 +6.31 +7.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 102.8 +6.31 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 101.0 +6.31 +6.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 98.90 +6.31 +6.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 98.15 +6.31 +6.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 101.7 +6.31 +6.61%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 96.35 +6.31 +7.01%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 103.5 -3.18 -2.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 94.55 +6.31 +7.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 +6.31 +6.12%

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

India Faces Coal Shortage, Again

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 13, 2022, 3:30 PM CDT

India faces another coal crunch as coal inventories at utilities are at the lowest for this time of the year in nearly a decade, while power demand is set to surge, analysts and officials told Reuters.

Power cuts are not out of the question, too, considering that coal inventories before the summer are currently sitting at a nine-year low.  

Last autumn, India’s massive coal fleet was running out of coal, threatening a power crunch in the country that relies on the dirtiest fossil fuel for most of its electricity generation. Coal is the major power generating fuel in India, accounting for 70 percent of electricity generation.  

As of early October 2022, India had an average of just three days worth of coal in stockpiles, and some officials feared the coal shortage could last for up to six months.

India now faces another coal shortage, with high global coal prices, also because of the Russian war in Ukraine and the subsequent EU embargo on Russian coal imports, which is set to reverberate through energy markets and commodities worldwide.

“The problem is, even after Coal India and the coal ministry kept asking power plants to stock up, the utilities kept reducing their inventories,” Rajiv Agarwal, secretary general of the Indian Captive Power Producers Association, told Reuters this week.

Amid rising electricity demand, India faces supply challenges, Fitch Ratings said in a commentary last week.

Coal stocks are below the critical level - defined as 25 percent of normal requirements - at 45 percent of India’s coal-dependent power plants, according to Fitch.

“Coal inventory, affected by the early onset of summer, is already low at around nine days, compared with normal requirements of around 24 days,” the rating agency said.

“A commensurate increase in electricity generation to meet the increased demand is unlikely, limited by the availability of coal, which accounts for two-thirds of the power generated in India,” Fitch Ratings noted.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

