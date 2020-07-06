Libya's Oil Exports Are Set To Fall Even Further

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.64 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.22 +0.42 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.052 +3.00%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 5 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.052 +3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 37.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 39.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 41.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 36.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 4 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 6 mins Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 12 hours Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". With 1 out of 5 Democrats admitting it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 2 days Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 1 day Joe Biden to black radio host, " If you don't vote for me you ain't black". That's our Democratic Party nominee ?
  • 2 days Happy 4th of July!
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!
  • 3 days Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 3 days The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 4 days Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link

Breaking News:

Brazil's Oil Giant Has A Creative Solution For Its Gas Flaring Problem

Moody’s Turns Bearish On Oil Demand Growth

Moody’s Turns Bearish On Oil Demand Growth

Moody’s and the Boston Consulting…

OPEC+ Is Still Producing Too Much Oil

OPEC+ Is Still Producing Too Much Oil

OPEC made efforts in June…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya's Oil Exports Are Set To Fall Even Further

By Charles Kennedy - Jul 06, 2020, 11:30 AM CDT

Libya is set to export even less crude oil in July than it did in June, while its state oil firm continues negotiations to end the blockade that has been stifling exports since January.  

According to a preliminary loading program seen by Bloomberg, Libya is expected to export this month just two tankers full of 600,000 barrels of crude each, for a total of 1.2 million barrels of crude oil for the whole month of July. This month’s exports will be lower than the 1.8 million barrels which Libya shipped for the entire month of June.

Currently, oil production in the country is around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). This figure is dramatically down from 1.2 million bpd at the start of the year, just before paramilitary formations affiliated with the Libyan National Army (LNA) of eastern Libyan strongman General Khalifa Haftar occupied Libya’s oil export terminals and oilfields.

Early in June, Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) resumed production at the 300,000-bpd Sharara oilfield after negotiating the opening of an oilfield valve that had been closed since January. But just a day later, Sharara shuttered again, after an armed force had told the workers in the field to stop working.  

Russian and other foreign mercenaries entered the Sharara oilfield to prevent the resumption of oil production at the largest Libyan oilfield, NOC said at the end of June.

 A few days later, NOC confirmed that force majeure continues at the Hariga, Brega, Zueitina, Es Sider, and Ras Lanuf ports, but there are talks on lifting the blockade.

NOC “has issued instructions to all operating companies on 20 June 2020 to start preparing for the resumption of operations, in light of ongoing negotiations between the GNA, NOC and regional countries who stand behind this blockade,” the company said.  

“NOC confirms there have been ongoing negotiations to resume oil production over the past several weeks with the between the GNA, NOC and regional countries, under the supervision of the UN and the US,” the company said in a separate statement last week.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Court Deals Deadly Blow To Dakota Access Pipeline

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com