Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 38.00 -0.19 -0.50%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 40.52 -0.28 -0.69%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.782 -0.007 -0.39%
Graph down Mars US 15 hours 39.04 -1.36 -3.37%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
Graph up Urals 1 day 41.70 +2.90 +7.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 34.77 +2.16 +6.62%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.782 -0.007 -0.39%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 43.09 +2.32 +5.69%
Graph up Murban 1 day 43.37 +2.36 +5.75%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 36.23 -1.17 -3.13%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 43.47 -1.04 -2.34%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 40.66 -1.02 -2.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 40.38 -0.79 -1.92%
Chart Girassol 1 day 41.91 -1.13 -2.63%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 36.83 +1.99 +5.71%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 hours 27.16 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 34.69 -1.36 -3.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 37.19 -1.36 -3.53%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 38.59 -1.36 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 33.69 -1.36 -3.88%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 38.19 -1.36 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 33.19 -1.36 -3.94%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 40.79 +1.92 +4.94%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 28.50 -1.25 -4.20%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 39.98 +0.28 +0.71%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 32.14 -1.36 -4.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 36.09 -1.36 -3.63%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 34.75 -1.25 -3.47%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 29.75 +2.00 +7.21%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 43.13 +2.14 +5.22%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Ten Years of Plunging Solar Prices
  • 7 minutes Hydrogen Capable Natural Gas Turbines
  • 10 minutes World looks on in horror as Trump flails over pandemic despite claims US leads way
  • 13 minutes Large gas belt discovered in China
  • 2 mins Trump waves a Bible
  • 15 hours Without Apologies, China is Now on the Move
  • 1 min "The Great Reset" What does this mean for you.
  • 8 hours George Floyd’s History
  • 5 hours World War One was just a mild flu
  • 10 hours China To Boost Oil & Gas Exploration, As EU Prepares To Commit Suicide
  • 19 hours In the Event of WW3, Oil and/or Renewables?
  • 14 hours Saudi Arabia Lays Down the Law to the Oil Market
  • 22 hours US and Australia Sign SPR Lease Agreement
  • 20 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 1 day The Downside of Political Correctness
  • 14 hours China's Oil Dream Dims as State Giants Cut Capex by $19 Billion
  • 1 day Rioting and Protesting
  • 1 day World’s First Integrated Hydrogen Power-to-Power Demonstration Launched
  • 1 day National Guard kills again

Breaking News:

Occidental Considers Selling Off Middle East Oil & Gas Assets

Libya To Restart Production At Its Largest Oilfield

Libya To Restart Production At Its Largest Oilfield

Civil war-torn Libya has resumed…

Deja Vu: OPEC's Recurring Oil Production Dilemma

Deja Vu: OPEC's Recurring Oil Production Dilemma

Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest producer…

Saudi Arabia Wants Record Oil Output Cuts To Last Till End 2020

Saudi Arabia Wants Record Oil Output Cuts To Last Till End 2020

Saudi Arabia and several other…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Libya’s Largest Oil Field Shuts Down Just One Day After It Restarted

By Irina Slav - Jun 09, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Armed individuals entered Libya’s largest oil field, El Sharara, just a day after reports said the field had restarted production after months of idling amid the ongoing civil war. Another force majeure has been declared.

Reuters quotes the National Oil Corporation as saying the “armed force” had told the workers on the field to stop working just hours after they had begun planned maintenance at the field. NOC itself told its employees not to obey that order. Details about the armed force were not disclosed.

"The armed group, which came from Sebha, stormed the Sharara oilfield and pulled their guns on civilian unarmed workers, coercing them to stop production at the field at dawn," the NOC said in a Tuesday statement.

The first production phase at Sharara was supposed to begin at a capacity of 30,000 bpd, Libya’s state oil firm said in a statement, noting that production was expected to return to full capacity within 90 days due to the damages caused by the long shutdown. The field has a total production capacity of 300,000 bpd.

Libya also restarted a second oilfield over the weekend, the 70,000-bpd El Feel which is linked to Sharara, a field engineer told Reuters on Sunday.

Libya’s oil industry ground to halt after the Libyan National Army, a group affiliated with the eastern government of Libya, blockades the oil export terminals of the country. The blockade was part of the LNA’s offensive against Tripoli and the UN-supported government.

Fighting has been ongoing since then, with oil production falling from over 1 million bpd to less than 100,000 bpd, with exports shrinking by 92 percent between January and May. The NOC also said last month the total losses incurred from the blockade and the production outages had reached $5 billion.

“The first quarter of 2020 was a huge decrease in revenues for Libya, as a direct result of the illegal blockade of numerous oil and gas facilities. This is only part of the picture, as the corrosion in pipes caused by still oil and salt water is resulting in physical damage that will cost millions to fix when the crisis is over,” NOC’s chairman, Mustafa Sanalla said in late May.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Libya To Restart Production At Its Largest Oilfield
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend

Buffet, Bezos And Blackrock Are Betting Big On This $30 Trillion Mega-Trend
Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall

Drilling Executive: Oil Prices Could Hit $70 This Fall
OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts

OPEC+ Agrees On Extending Record Output Cuts
3 Ways To Play The Oil Price Bounce

3 Ways To Play The Oil Price Bounce
CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt

CEOs Bank Big Bonuses As Oil Companies Go Bankrupt



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com