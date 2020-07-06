Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For The Third Consecutive Month

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.64 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.22 +0.42 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.052 +3.00%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 5 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.052 +3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 37.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 39.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 41.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 36.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 4 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 6 mins Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 12 hours Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". With 1 out of 5 Democrats admitting it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 2 days Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 1 day Joe Biden to black radio host, " If you don't vote for me you ain't black". That's our Democratic Party nominee ?
  • 2 days Happy 4th of July!
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!
  • 3 days Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 3 days The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 4 days Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link

Breaking News:

Brazil's Oil Giant Has A Creative Solution For Its Gas Flaring Problem

Second Covid Wave Could Send Oil Prices Into “Tailspin”

Second Covid Wave Could Send Oil Prices Into “Tailspin”

Oil prices face significant downside…

Chinese Oil Majors Could Form A Powerful Buyers Club

Chinese Oil Majors Could Form A Powerful Buyers Club

China’s state-owned oil companies—Sinopec, CNOOC,…

Goldman Sachs Expects Crude Prices To Rise In 2021

Goldman Sachs Expects Crude Prices To Rise In 2021

Goldman Sachs sticks to its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Hikes Oil Prices For The Third Consecutive Month

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 06, 2020, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Brent oil prices rose early on Monday after Saudi Arabia raised its oil price for a third consecutive month, signaling recovering demand.

As of 9:26 a.m. EDT on Monday, Brent Crude was up 0.61 at $43.06, but WTI Crude was down 0.52 percent at $40.46.

The U.S. benchmark traded down for most of the morning as surging coronavirus cases in the United States have oil market participants worried about the trend of demand recovery in America.   

Brent Crude prices were supported, however, by Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco lifting the price for almost all its grades to Asia, Europe, and the United States for August.

Refiners were expecting an increase in the Saudi official selling prices (OSPs) as the Middle Eastern benchmarks had strengthened amid tighter supply over the past weeks.

The pricing of Saudi crude, typically released around the fifth of each month, generally sets the trend for the pricing for Asia of other Gulf oil producers such as Kuwait, Iraq, and Iran. The pricing of Saudi Aramco affects as much as 12 million barrels per day (bpd) of Middle Eastern crude grades going to Asia.

Saudi Arabia lifted the price of its oil to Asia at $1.20 above the Oman/Dubai average, Reuters quoted Aramco as saying today.

While higher oil prices for a third month in a row may be discouraging buyers from nominating Saudi barrels for next month, those higher prices could prompt refiners to turn to crude at storage, which is still abundant, and drawdown storage levels, thus supporting oil prices, industry sources told Reuters.

In the United States, the concern is on the demand side, with soaring COVID-19 cases in many states--although the number of new deaths each day is still falling.

“For now, data for several cities in affected states does not show a significant reduction in road traffic week-on-week,” ING strategists said on Monday.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Second Covid Wave Could Send Oil Prices Into “Tailspin”
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True

Big Oil’s Nightmare Is Coming True
Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025

Moon Mining Could Begin As Early As 2025
Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options

Gulf Oil Producer Oman Is Quickly Running Out Of Options
Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.

Oil Prices Fall As Demand Outlook Worsens In U.S.
Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com