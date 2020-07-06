Brazil's Oil Giant Has A Creative Solution For Its Gas Flaring Problem

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 40.64 -0.01 -0.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.22 +0.42 +0.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.052 +3.00%
Graph up Mars US 20 hours 41.65 +0.83 +2.03%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Urals 5 days 42.55 +0.30 +0.71%
Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 37.35 +0.92 +2.53%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.786 +0.052 +3.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 42.80 +0.09 +0.21%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.12 +0.21 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 42.35 +0.11 +0.26%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 46.33 +0.04 +0.09%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 42.68 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.33 +0.52 +1.21%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.21 +0.16 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 42.93 +0.04 +0.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 29.32 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 37.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 39.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 41.05 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 36.15 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 40.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 35.65 +0.00 +0.00%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 6 days 41.18 +0.56 +1.38%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 30.75 +0.75 +2.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 43.39 +0.30 +0.70%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 34.60 +0.83 +2.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 38.55 +0.83 +2.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 37.00 +0.75 +2.07%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 31.00 +1.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 45.29 +0.83 +1.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Is The Three Gorges Dam on the Brink of Collapse?
  • 8 minutes The Coal Industry May Never Recover From The Pandemic
  • 11 minutes China Raids Bank and Investor Accounts
  • 4 hours In a Nutshell...
  • 6 mins Is OilPrice a cover for Green Propganda
  • 12 hours Why Wind is pitiful for most regions on earth
  • 1 day During March, April, May the states with the highest infections/deaths were NY, NJ, Ma. . . . . Today (June) the three have the best numbers. How ? Herd immunity ?
  • 1 day Putin Paid Militants to Kill US Troops
  • 3 days Victor Davis Hansen on Biden's mental acuity " . . unfit to serve". With 1 out of 5 Democrats admitting it. How many Dem's believe it but will not admit it?
  • 2 days Putin Forever: Russians Given Money As Vote That Could Extend Putin's Rule Draws To A Close
  • 1 day Joe Biden to black radio host, " If you don't vote for me you ain't black". That's our Democratic Party nominee ?
  • 2 days Happy 4th of July!
  • 2 days Apology Accepted!
  • 3 days Tesla Model 3 police cars pay for themselves faster than expected, says police chief
  • 3 days The Political Genius of Donald Trump
  • 4 days Per most popular Indian websites it was Indian troops not Chinese troops breach of LAC that caused the clashes. If you know any Indian media that claim to the contrary please provide the link

Breaking News:

Brazil's Oil Giant Has A Creative Solution For Its Gas Flaring Problem

How To Take Advantage Of The Energy Stock Selloff

How To Take Advantage Of The Energy Stock Selloff

Anything related to oil and…

Oil Rig Count Collapse Beginning To Slow

Oil Rig Count Collapse Beginning To Slow

Baker Hughes reported on Thursday…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

Brazil's Oil Giant Has A Creative Solution For Its Gas Flaring Problem

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 06, 2020, 12:30 PM CDT

Brazil’s state-owned oil firm Petrobras aims to make better use of the associated natural gas in its prolific oil-rich pre-salt area by having offshore liquefied natural gas (LNG) units to process the gas, whose production has been rising with growing oil output in the area.  

Offshore LNG liquefaction could be a solution to the associated gas from oil fields 100 miles off the coast and could reduce flaring, Viviana Coelho, Corporate Emissions and Climate Change Manager at Petrobras, said at a webinar, as carried by Reuters.

Petrobras currently ships the natural gas produced in the pre-salt area via pipelines to the coast, where it is processed. In the past, the Brazilian oil firm has said that insufficient infrastructure for natural gas production could limit its efforts to boost crude oil output in the pre-salt area.   

Petrobras will look to reduce its emissions from routine flaring to zero by 2030, according to its Corporate Emissions and Climate Change Manager, who added that the firm also targets to cut its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 30-50 percent by 2025.

Petrobras uses a large portion of the natural gas it pumps to stimulate and control reservoir pressure at the oil reservoirs to increase oil production.   

Just last week, the Brazilian oil firm said that it had started production of oil and natural gas from Atapu through platform P-70, in the eastern part of the Santos Basin pre-salt basin, near the Búzios field.

At Búzios, Petrobras’ four production platforms produced a record daily volume of crude oil and natural gas on June 27, the company said. The new production record saw the Buzios field pumping 664,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and 822,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed).

Earlier this year, Petrobras set a new oil export record of 1 million bpd in April, as domestic demand plunged.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Libya's Oil Exports Are Set To Fall Even Further

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts

ExxonMobil Readies To Make Major Job Cuts
API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build

API Shocks Market With Large Crude Oil Build
Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build

Oil Prices Tumble As API Reports Another Inventory Build
Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars

Europe Shuns Russia’s Crude Oil As Price Soars
Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline

Shale Giant On The Brink Of Bankruptcy Receives Federal Lifeline


Most Commented

Alt text

Why Saudi Arabia Will Lose The Next Oil Price War

 Alt text

The ‘’Second Wave’’ Of COVID-19 Could Crush Oil Markets

 Alt text

U.S. Oil Drillers Break Production Records Despite Having Fewer Rigs

 Alt text

Saudi Arabia Eyes Total Dominance In Oil And Gas
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com