Libya Lifts Force Majeure On Key Oil Terminal To Avoid Environmental Disaster

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 104.9 +0.18 +0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.4 +0.21 +0.20%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.482 +0.238 +3.29%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 4.198 +0.180 +4.49%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.506 +0.064 +1.85%
Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 103.2 -0.92 -0.88%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.506 +0.064 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 105.4 +2.83 +2.76%
Graph up Murban 4 days 107.4 +2.76 +2.64%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 107.9 +1.66 +1.56%
Graph down Basra Light 153 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 110.7 +2.45 +2.26%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 109.6 +2.50 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 107.7 +2.27 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 105.3 +0.00 +0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 4 days 90.14 -0.68 -0.75%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 90.59 -0.67 -0.73%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 106.8 -0.67 -0.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 105.1 -0.67 -0.63%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 103.0 -0.67 -0.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 100.1 -0.67 -0.66%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 102.2 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 105.8 -0.67 -0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 100.4 -0.67 -0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 5 days 107.1 +3.11 +2.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 94.75 -0.75 -0.79%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 109.7 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 98.64 -0.67 -0.67%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 102.6 -0.67 -0.65%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 101.0 -0.75 -0.74%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 95.50 +3.50 +3.80%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.4 +2.66 +2.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 13 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days "Demand Destruction Is Delaying An Oil Supply Crisis" by Josh Owens of OIlPrice.com
  • 16 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 6 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours "MAPPED - US Wind Electricity Generation By State" --Zero Hedge
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "OPEC Is Treading Lightly As Bearish News Mounts" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days "Liquefied natural wind" a substack reflection by Irina Slav
  • 24 hours "Commodity Chaos Is Threatening The Global Economy" by Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 16 hours "The "Switch Off Putin" campaign, an immediate European-wide boycott of all Russian oil and gas imports" by James Corbett ...or..."The Greatest Trick of All"

Breaking News:

API Opposed To U.S. Bill Allowing Antitrust Lawsuits Against OPEC

OPEC+ Seen Sticking To Current Production Arrangement

OPEC+ Seen Sticking To Current Production Arrangement

OPEC+ will most likely continue…

Russian Hackers Are Targeting Europe's Renewable Energy Infrastructure

Russian Hackers Are Targeting Europe's Renewable Energy Infrastructure

As Europe scrambles to reduce…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Libya Lifts Force Majeure On Key Oil Terminal To Avoid Environmental Disaster

By Irina Slav - May 02, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT

The National Oil Corporation (NOC) of Libya has temporarily lifted a force majeure it imposed on the Zueitina oil export terminal last month in a bid to reduce oil inventories and free up storage space.

“With the efforts of the loyal people of this country and in regular and continuous communication with the all parties, the Zouitina oil terminal has temporarily resumed work, to load two tankers and allow for enough space to store the displaced volume of the crude oil,” the NOC said in a statement.

The decision follows a warning by the NOC that the terminal’s closure risked an environmental disaster unless some of the oil stored at the terminal was removed to free up space for fresh output coming from the country’s oil fields. Additionally, some grades of crude require special storage conditions, including continuous heating, because of its high wax content. 

The latest force majeure on Libyan export facilities comes amid anti-government protests that have once again led to reduced production, notably at the El Sharara field, the biggest in Libya with a capacity to pump 300,000 bpd. Currently, El Sharara is producing 70,000 bpd, according to its operator, Spain’s Repsol, though the NOC has not confirmed this. 

Protests are directed at current interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who has refused to step down and hand power to rival prime minister-designate Fathi Bashagha, creating parallel governments in Libya in a situation that could lead to renewed civil war. Bashagha’s backers, from the east, control much of the country’s oil production, while Dbeibah’s backers nominally control the oil revenues through the Central Bank in Tripoli in the west. 

"At a time when oil prices are recovering significantly due to increased global demand, which is being exploited by all producing countries to increase their oil revenues, the Libyan crude is being subjected to a wave of illegal closures, which will have serious damage to wells, reservoirs and surface equipment for the oil sector, as well as the loss of state treasury opportunities at prices that may not be repeated for decades to come," the National Oil Corporation said last month as it announced the closures of several export terminals.

These industry disruptions come as the NOC eyes a boost in production to 1.4 million barrels daily from 1.2 million bpd before the terminal closures began. The country has been exempted from OPEC production control measures because of its dire political situation that has prevented its oil industry from making the most of its resources.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

The EU Is Ramping Up Efforts To Ban Russian Oil

Next Post

European Port Workers Are Refusing To Unload Russian Diesel

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia

West Set To ‘Swap’ 650,000 Bpd Russian Oil With Developing Asia
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels
Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil

Yellen Warns EU About Banning Russian Oil


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

India’s Russian Dealings Have Left Biden’s Geopolitical Oil Strategy In Tatters

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com