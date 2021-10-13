Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.68 +0.24 +0.30%
Graph down Brent Crude 35 mins 83.18 -0.24 -0.29%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.649 +0.059 +1.06%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 2.529 +0.007 +0.29%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.418 +0.013 +0.52%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.37 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Mars US 35 mins 77.54 -0.40 -0.51%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.418 +0.013 +0.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.92 +0.07 +0.09%
Graph up Murban 2 days 83.30 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.40 -0.75 -0.95%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 81.93 -0.54 -0.65%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.08 -0.65 -0.78%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.80 -0.48 -0.58%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.97 -0.83 -0.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.37 -0.16 -0.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 65.59 +0.56 +0.86%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 17 hours 66.34 +0.12 +0.18%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 79.64 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 81.04 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Sweet Crude 17 hours 78.69 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph up Peace Sour 17 hours 76.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 76.19 +0.12 +0.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 78.24 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 79.14 +0.12 +0.15%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 76.24 +0.12 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.15 +1.10 +1.36%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 70.75 -0.25 -0.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 84.08 +1.14 +1.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 74.39 -0.20 -0.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 78.34 -0.20 -0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 77.00 -0.25 -0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.00 +0.25 +0.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.08 +1.29 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 10 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 23 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 40 mins California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 21 mins An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 1 day Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Gazprom Plant Connected To Russia-China Gas Pipeline Shuttered Due To Fire

Gazprom Plant Connected To Russia-China Gas Pipeline Shuttered Due To Fire

A Gazprom gas processing plant,…

India And UAE Strengthen Energy Ties With New Strategic Oil Deal

India And UAE Strengthen Energy Ties With New Strategic Oil Deal

Leading Indian conglomerate, Reliance Industries,…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 13, 2021, 3:36 PM CDT

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels.

Analyst expectations for the week were for a build of 140,000 barrels for the week.

In the previous week, the API reported a surprise build in oil inventories of 951,000 barrels, compared to the 300,000 barrel draw that analysts had predicted.

Oil prices were relatively flat on Wednesday in the runup to the data release, but WTI is still north of $80 per barrel, while Brent crude trades at more than $83. Both WTI and Brent were down .10% and .17%, respectively, at 3:30 p.m. EST.

At 3:35 p.m. EST, WTI was trading at $80.55—a more than $1 gain on the week. Brent crude was trading at $83.28.

Oil inventories in the United States have drawn down nearly 66 million barrels so far this year, according to API data. And they've drawn down roughly 9 million barrels since the start of 2020.

U.S. oil production for the week ending October 1—the last week for which there is data—rose 200,000 bpd to 11.3 million bpd and is now just 200,000 below pre-Hurricane Ida levels.

The API reported a draw in gasoline inventories of 4.575 million barrels for the week ending October 8—compared to the previous week's 3.682-million-barrel build.

Distillate stocks saw a decrease in inventories of 2.707 barrels for the week, compared to last week's 345,000-barrel increase.

Cushing inventories saw a draw this week, adding 2.275 million barrels to the total inventory, after last week's 1.999-million-barrel increase.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Norway To Continue Developing Oil Industry Under New Government

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices

Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com