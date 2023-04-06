Kurdistan Oil Flows Yet To Resume After Export Deal

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 80.06 -0.55 -0.68%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.50 -0.49 -0.58%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 85.74 -0.22 -0.26%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.132 -0.023 -1.07%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.801 -0.019 -0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 79.26 +0.15 +0.19%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.801 -0.019 -0.68%

Graph down Marine 1 day 84.16 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Murban 1 day 86.30 +0.09 +0.10%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 81.93 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph down Basra Light 492 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.77 +0.17 +0.20%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.57 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.09 +0.87 +1.02%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 85.50 +0.66 +0.78%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 65.78 -0.19 -0.29%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.36 -0.10 -0.17%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 82.76 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.01 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.16 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.11 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 74.46 -0.10 -0.13%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.85 +0.40 +0.49%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 71.00 +0.50 +0.71%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 78.69 +1.33 +1.72%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 73.24 +0.29 +0.40%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 77.19 +0.29 +0.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 77.25 +0.50 +0.65%
Chart Kansas Common 36 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 85.58 +6.05 +7.61%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Kurdistan Oil Flows Yet To Resume After Export Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 06, 2023, 8:05 AM CDT

Most of Kurdistan’s large oilfields remain shut in as exports from the semi-autonomous region of Iraq to Turkey and the Turkish port of Ceyhan have yet to resume following the Iraq-Kurdistan deal on restarting oil exports, Reuters reported on Thursday, quoting anonymous sources with knowledge of the matter.

Kurdistan and the federal government of Iraq reached an agreement earlier this week to resume exports via an Iraq-Turkey pipeline and the port of Ceyhan on the Mediterranean.

Oil flows from Kurdistan were stopped at the end of March, forcing companies to either curtail or suspend production because of limited capacity at storage tanks.

Kurdistan’s crude oil exports – around 400,000 bpd shipped through an Iraqi-Turkey pipeline to Ceyhan and then on tankers to the international markets – were halted in late March by the federal government of Iraq.

A few days earlier, the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Iraq against Turkey in a dispute over crude flows from Kurdistan. Iraq argued that Turkey shouldn’t allow Kurdish oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and Ceyhan without approval from the federal government of Iraq.

Now that an agreement between Iraq and Kurdistan is in place for the resumption of exports, Iraq is awaiting a response from Turkey, according to one of Reuters’ sources.

Pipeline operators have not yet received instructions to resume flows, another source told Reuters.

London-listed Gulf Keystone Petroleum, Norway-based DNO ASA, and Canada-based Forza Petroleum suspended output at their operated fields in Kurdistan early last week and have yet to announce the resumption of production.

“It is unfortunate it has come to this given the likely impact of a continuing supply disruption on oil prices and at a fragile time in global financial markets,” DNO’s Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani said on March 29 when the company announced it had started an orderly shutdown of its operated oil fields in Kurdistan.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

