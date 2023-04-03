Kurdistan Reaches Initial Agreement With Baghdad To Restart Oil Exports

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.32 +3.65 +4.82%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.72 +3.83 +4.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.98 +5.03 +6.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.083 -0.133 -6.00%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.749 +0.068 +2.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 2 days 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.749 +0.068 +2.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 3 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 489 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 3 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.15 -0.70 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.90 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 10 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 16 hours America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 5 days Cummins showcases 15L fuel-agnostic engine platform; hydrogen, diesel, biogas 16 March 2023
  • 2 hours Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 12 days Gazprom and Rosneft super result
  • 6 days *****5 STARS - "The Markets are Rigged" by The Corbett Report

Breaking News:

Kurdistan Reaches Initial Agreement With Baghdad To Restart Oil Exports

Will Banking Fears Force Middle East Producers To Cut Prices?

Will Banking Fears Force Middle East Producers To Cut Prices?

While there’s no indication that…

China Ramps Up Australian Coal Imports As Economy Rebounds

China Ramps Up Australian Coal Imports As Economy Rebounds

China's economic recovery post-Zero Covid…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Kurdistan Reaches Initial Agreement With Baghdad To Restart Oil Exports

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 03, 2023, 12:20 AM CDT

Oil from the Kurdistan Regional Government in northern Iraq may start flowing as soon as this week after KRG and federal government officials reached a preliminary agreement to restart exports, which have been cut off since March 25th. 

"Following several meetings between the KRG and federal government, an initial agreement has been reached to resume oil exports jointly through Ceyhan [in Turkey] this week," Lawk Ghafuri, head of foreign media affairs for the KRG, wrote in a Twitter post.

Ghafuri said the agreement would remain in effect until the Iraqi Parliament approves the new oil and gas law governing oil exports and revenue from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. However, Turkey, which shut off the export pipeline immediately following the court ruling, would also have to approve the resumption deal.

On March 25th, the International Chamber of Commerce ruled in favor of Iraq against Turkey in a dispute over crude flows from Kurdistan, leading to Turkey’s shutdown of the pipeline that runs from the Kurdish Fish-Khabur border to the Turkish port of Ceyhan. Iraq had argued that Turkey shouldn’t allow Kurdish oil exports via the Iraq-Turkey pipeline and Ceyhan without approval from the federal government of Iraq between 2014 and 2018. 

While Baghdad and Erbil have been battling for years over the KRG’s unilateral crude oil exports, which bypass the Iraqi federal government’s oil marketer (SOMO), the situation intensified significantly a year ago, when the Iraqi Supreme Court ruling that a 2007 oil and gas law regulating the KRG’s industry was unconstitutional. Since the election of a new Iraqi government in the fall, and until last week, there had been indications that Baghdad was easing up on its legal battle with the KRG. 

Tensions heightened in February last year after the Iraqi Supreme Court made a landmark decision by ruling that a 2007 oil and gas law regulating the KRG’s oil industry was unconstitutional.

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, who became Iraq's prime minister in October last year, has been working to quell tensions since taking office.

While this week now looks more promising for a resumption of exports, the shutdown of the Ceyhan pipeline last week prompted some oil companies to start shutting down production due to a lack of storage capacity. Norway-based DNO ASA on Wednesday said it had started an orderly shutdown of oilfields while exports remain suspended.  

The international ruling takes some 450,000 barrels per day (0.5% of the global oil supply) off the market. Last week, those barrels drove a crude oil price rally. 

An initial agreement does not mean there is any certainty that KRG exports will resume this week. There have been some indications that Turkey is hoping to reverse this leverage to pursue its own claims in the international court, which would hold up Ankara’s approval of resumption.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze

Auto Industry In Turmoil: Car Dealers Crushed By Price Squeeze
Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs

Time To Buy The Oil Dip: Goldman Sachs
Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble

Oil Prices Crash Below $70 As Credit Suisse Shares Tumble
Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe

Venezuela Halts Nearly All Oil Exports Amid Payment Probe
China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

China Settles First LNG Trade In Yuan

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Real Reason Why Automakers Slashed EV Prices

 Alt text

Relations Sour Between China And Russia As Ukraine War Continues

 Alt text

Understanding Peak Oil: What It Is And Why It Matters

 Alt text

Is Chinese Demand Growth Now The Only Bullish Driver For Crude?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com