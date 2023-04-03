Citi Doesn’t See $100 Oil Despite Shock OPEC+ Cuts

Oil prices are not going anywhere near $100 per barrel despite the latest production cuts announced by members of the OPEC+ group, as U.S. supply growth and uncertainty in Chinese demand growth path will keep the market fairly balanced, Ed Morse, global head of commodities research at Citigroup, told Bloomberg on Monday.

On Sunday, OPEC+ members, led by Saudi Arabia and other major Middle Eastern producers, announced a fresh combined cut of 1.16 million bpd until the end of this year, on top of Russia announcing that its own 500,000-bpd cut until June would extend to the end of 2023, too.

"There is a scenario for $100 a barrel oil. But I don't think we're anywhere near that yet,” Citi’s Morse told Bloomberg, commenting on the move and its implications on the market.

“To get to a $100 oil we have to have significantly more oil taken out of the market,” he said, for example with disruptions in supply from countries like Iran, Iraq, Libya, and Nigeria altogether at the same time without certainty when that oil can come back to the oil market.

The latest cuts from OPEC+ are an effort to prevent a collapse in oil prices similar to the one seen during the 2008/2009 financial crisis, Morse said.

“I believe strongly that the increase in prices we have already had is going to place U.S. production on a higher path to growth,” he added.

Even with the OPEC+ cuts, the oil market will be fairly balanced, with no big inventory builds, and no big inventory draws, according to Citi’s strategist.

On demand, “we are in a period of time when we see demand’s last hoorah,” Morse noted.

Growth in Chinese oil demand is formidable now, but it basically makes up for the loss seen last year, he added.

After the current period of growth from last year, Citi doesn’t see demand in China “ratcheting up much further,” Morse said.

Citi’s view differs a lot those of other analysts.

Amrita Sen, founder and director of research at Energy Aspects, told CNBC that the surprise OPEC+ cuts are making oil balances look “insanely bullish” for later this year, provided that the global economy holds up.

Hours after OPEC+ announced the new cuts, Goldman Sachs raised its Brent Crude forecast to $95 from $90 at the end of the year. The bank also raised its Brent Crude forecast for 2024, now seeing it at $100 at the end of the year from an earlier projection of $97.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

