EU Embargo On Russian Oil Products Enters Into Effect

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.80 +0.41 +0.56%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.57 +0.63 +0.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.29 +0.65 +0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.392 -0.018 -0.75%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.329 +0.008 +0.33%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 2 days 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.329 +0.008 +0.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.10 -0.96 -1.20%
Graph down Murban 3 days 80.74 -1.52 -1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 433 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 52.14 -2.49 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 hours 75.54 -2.49 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 hours 73.79 -2.49 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 70.94 -2.49 -3.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 68.94 -2.49 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 77.89 -2.49 -3.10%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 67.24 -2.49 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 8 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 5 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 10 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Breaking News:

EU Embargo On Russian Oil Products Enters Into Effect

Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban

Diesel Margins Could Get a Boost from Russian Diesel Ban

Crack spreads in Asia have…

Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind

Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind

Global demand for battery storage…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Embargo On Russian Oil Products Enters Into Effect

By Irina Slav - Feb 06, 2023, 2:30 AM CST

As of Sunday, no Russian oil products can be imported into the European Union, per the latest sanction hit of Brussels against Moscow.

The embargo has been combined with a price cap, agreed upon with the G7 in the same way that the EU and the G7 coordinated the price cap on Russian crude last year.

The price caps were agreed at $100 per barrel of diesel, which trades at a premium to crude oil, and $45 per barrel of fuel oil and other oil products that trade at a discount to crude oil. The price cap applies to Russian fuel cargoes shipped on vessels owned by companies based in the EU or G7.

ADVERTISEMENT

There is some concern among analysts that the end of Russian fuel deliveries will push prices in the EU higher, but the EU is hoping to avoid such a development by switching to new suppliers, mostly from the Middle East.

Some have warned that the fuel embargo will have a more disruptive effect on energy markets than the crude oil embargo that went into effect on December 5 last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia, in the meantime, is on track to export more refined products this month than it exported in January, according to traders and cargo data, reported by Reuters.

Exports of low-sulfur diesel and gasoil from Russian ports on the Black Sea and the Baltic Sea are set for monthly growth of between 5 percent and 10 percent to a combined 4.3 million tons, the data showed.

Yet Russian fuel exporters are facing challenges, such as a shortage of tankers to carry their products and the risk of port closures due to stormy weather. The price caps, on the other hand, could affect refiners’ margins and prompt them to reduce production.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


Previous Post

Goldman Sachs Warns Of An Imminent Oil Supply Shortage

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports

Venezuela Suspends Oil Exports
Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Drops On Huge Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field

Netherlands To Shut Down Europe's Largest Gas Field
Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data

Oil Prices Crash After Perky Jobs Data
U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

U.S. House Passes Bill To Limit SPR Withdrawals

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT

Most Commented

Alt text

Iran’s Weapon Exports Are Becoming A Big Problem For The West

 Alt text

How Environmental Fear-mongering Derailed The Nuclear Energy Boom

 Alt text

Washington Has Trouble Refilling The SPR After 220 Million Barrel Draw

 Alt text

Why Oil And Gas Companies Are Considering Green Hydrogen
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com