The EU Is Falling Behind In EV And AI Developments

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.93 +0.54 +0.74%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.78 +0.84 +1.05%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.37 +0.73 +0.93%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.394 -0.016 -0.66%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.361 +0.040 +1.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%
Chart Mars US 3 days 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.361 +0.040 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 79.10 -0.96 -1.20%
Graph down Murban 3 days 80.74 -1.52 -1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 433 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 3 days 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 79.36 -1.07 -1.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 6 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 11 hours 52.14 -2.49 -4.56%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 11 hours 75.54 -2.49 -3.19%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 11 hours 73.79 -2.49 -3.26%
Graph down Sweet Crude 11 hours 70.94 -2.49 -3.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 11 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 67.64 -2.49 -3.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 68.94 -2.49 -3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 77.89 -2.49 -3.10%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 67.24 -2.49 -3.57%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 77.20 -2.32 -2.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 63.50 -2.50 -3.79%
Graph down ANS West Coast 7 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 68.94 +0.53 +0.77%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 72.89 +0.53 +0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 69.75 -2.50 -3.46%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.30 -2.49 -3.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 2 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 11 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 11 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide

Breaking News:

India Predicts 500% Increase In Domestic Natural Gas Demand

Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind

Global Battery Demand Is Soaring, But Supply Is Lagging Behind

Global demand for battery storage…

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

In a press conference on…

U.S. Gasoline Prices See First Weekly Fall Of The Year

U.S. Gasoline Prices See First Weekly Fall Of The Year

The average price for a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EU Is Falling Behind In EV And AI Developments

By ZeroHedge - Feb 06, 2023, 12:00 PM CST
  • The EU is lagging behind on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, and other key technologies.
  • Microsft alone is on track to spend as much as three times what Germany as a country will spend on the development of artificial intelligence. 
  • The EU’s regulatory approach to tech is largely responsible for its lackluster progress in the sector. 
Join Our Community

Let's discuss why the EU lags on artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, cloud storage, phone technology, and nearly everything else...

Eurointelligence comments, “Europe is Losing the AI Battle.”

Having missed the first stage of the digital revolution, Europe is now in danger of missing the next big phase: that of artificial intelligence, a technology that is now experiencing explosive growth. The US is leading, followed by China, and this is pretty much it.

The German government has commissioned a study on large European AI models, which argues that unless the EU can develop its own technology, it will become dependent on the US, which would also mean dependence on a lower standard of data protection. The problem is that Europeans see artificial intelligence as a threat against which they want to protect themselves. It is hardly surprising that they are not the lead developers.

We recall when some large German companies deluded themselves in the 1990s that they could out-compete digital technologies through sophisticated analogue technology. Remember Francois Mitterrand’s and Helmut Kohl’s high-definition television? The EU is committing the same mistake on AI.

The problem is computing power. Microsoft is about to invest $10bn into OpenAI, an open-source AI lab. The German government has a budget of €3bn to invest into a whole series of small projects. The problem is that the technology is moving at a faster speed than the debating schedule in the Bundestag.

ADVERTISEMENT

And we don’t see political leaders turning this into a high-priority matter. At least Kohl and Mitterrand were interested in technology. They just bet on the wrong one.

The politics have not changed either. In Germany, the CDU is in favour of de-regulation, but the Greens, who run the economics ministry, want to prioritise data protection. This is why we are where we are.

EU vs US Explained

Microsoft alone will spend over three times what Germany as a country will spend.

Factor in Google, Amazon, and the US defense industry. 

The EU likes to protect existing businesses. Germany cheated to protect legacy diesel engines for years.

ADVERTISEMENT

On mundane matters like agriculture, France protects the small farm. 

The EU now has lawsuits against Google, Amazon, and Microsoft. The US leads because the EU would bust up any company before it got big enough to lead on anything. 

It's the same story on artificial intelligence where Greens are hell bent on protecting rather than investing. 

And heaven forbid any European company get big enough to achieve anything. The EU would bust them all up in the name of competition. 

EV Production

The EU had a lead in EVs. China now does.

On January 27, 2023 I noted In Two Years, China More Than Doubles the US on Car Exports, Catches Germany

Even when the EU has a lead it cannot manage to keep it for long.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices See First Weekly Fall Of The Year
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions

North Korea Is Becoming A Big Problem For China’s Geopolitical Ambitions
Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force

The U.S. Is Facing A Major Challenge As Petrodollar Loses Force
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

Oil Prices Are Under Pressure

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com