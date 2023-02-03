The EU Needs More Diesel, But The Middle East Can’t Supply It All

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 4 hours 73.39 -2.49 -3.28%
Graph down Brent Crude 3 hours 79.94 -2.23 -2.71%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 78.64 -2.39 -2.95%
Graph down Natural Gas 4 hours 2.410 -0.046 -1.87%
Graph down Gasoline 4 hours 2.321 -0.131 -5.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 72.24 -1.79 -2.42%
Chart Gasoline 4 hours 2.321 -0.131 -5.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 79.10 -0.96 -1.20%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 80.74 -1.52 -1.85%
Graph down Iran Heavy 20 hours 76.03 -0.31 -0.41%
Graph down Basra Light 431 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 20 hours 82.01 -0.19 -0.23%
Graph down Bonny Light 20 hours 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 81.96 -0.16 -0.19%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 81.97 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.43 -2.39 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 57.22 +1.59 +2.86%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 19 hours 54.63 -0.53 -0.96%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 78.03 -0.53 -0.67%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 76.28 -0.53 -0.69%
Graph down Sweet Crude 19 hours 73.43 -0.53 -0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 19 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 19 hours 70.13 -0.53 -0.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 19 hours 71.43 -0.53 -0.74%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 19 hours 80.38 -0.53 -0.66%
Chart Central Alberta 19 hours 69.73 -0.53 -0.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 79.52 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 66.00 -0.75 -1.12%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 80.90 -1.74 -2.11%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 68.41 -0.53 -0.77%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.36 -0.53 -0.73%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 -0.75 -1.03%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 80.79 +0.47 +0.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Reality catching up with EV forecasts
  • 9 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 3 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 8 days A Somewhat Realistic View of the Near Future for Electric Vehicles Worldwide
  • 14 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Iran To Help Venezuela Overhaul Major Refinery Complex

Traders Turn Bullish On Oil As Majors Report Earnings

Traders Turn Bullish On Oil As Majors Report Earnings

Oil majors are rounding up…

How To Balance Your Energy Portfolio For 2023

How To Balance Your Energy Portfolio For 2023

2023 is increasingly looking like…

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow

The U.S. rig count dropped…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The EU Needs More Diesel, But The Middle East Can’t Supply It All

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 03, 2023, 6:00 PM CST
  • Europe has raised its imports of fuels from the Middle East and the United States.
  • Kuwait, for example, plans to raise its diesel exports to Europe fivefold this year – to around 50,000 bpd.
  • Europe will enter the embargo well stocked, especially after importing a lot of Russian diesel and other products at the end of 2022.
Join Our Community

Europe has raised its imports of fuels from the Middle East and the United States in preparation for the EU ban on seaborne imports of Russian refined petroleum products. Just ahead of the ban, Europe was still the biggest buyer of Russian diesel and it will have to boost imports from non-Russian suppliers significantly after the embargo kicks in on Sunday. 

Yet, the Middle East – despite adding planned refinery capacity in recent years – may not be able to meet Europe’s demand due to delays in the commissioning of some new refineries.    

The EU is banning—effective February 5—seaborne imports of Russian refined oil products, and it has to replace around 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian fuel imports, including 600,000 bpd-650,000 bpd of diesel. 

Europe has been stocking up on Russian supply ahead of the embargo. 

In December, for example, Russia’s diesel exports surged to a multi-year high of 1.2 million bpd, of which 720,000 bpd was destined for the EU, according to estimates in the latest Oil Market Report by the International Energy Agency (IEA).

After February 5, the diesel markets and the product flows globally are set to change, with Russia looking to place its refined products elsewhere and Europe hauling in more supply from the United States, the Middle East, and Asia, analysts say. 

With delays at some new Middle Eastern refineries, Europe will have to also boost supply from the U.S. and Asia. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Related: Everybody Loves Oil Again

In the Middle East, the top OPEC producers have ramped up – or pledged to ramp up – their exports of refined products to Europe. 

Kuwait, for example, plans to raise its diesel exports to Europe fivefold this year – to around 50,000 bpd, a source with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg last month. The Gulf oil producer, one of OPEC’s largest, also expects to double the sales of jet fuel to Europe in 2023 to nearly 5 million tons. 

Kuwait National Petroleum Company also said this week that the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery had sent its first shipment of diesel – of about 38,000 tons – developed for the European markets, which conforms to international environmental standards and specifications and is suitable for cold weather. 

But Kuwait’s huge new Al-Zour Refinery, which will process 615,000 bpd of crude and can produce around 145,000 bpd of diesel, hasn’t reached full operational capacity yet. The refinery is expected to start up a second unit this month and a third and final line in April, according to Bloomberg.

Saudi Arabia’s Jazan and Oman’s Duqm refineries are also in the stage of ramping up, and analysts expect they could be able to fill in some diesel and other fuel gaps in Europe at the end of 2023 at the earliest. 

ADVERTISEMENT

“Middle East refining projects are subject to commissioning delays,” Ahmed Mehdi, a commodities analyst with Renaissance Energy Advisors, told Bloomberg. 

“Europe won’t benefit from the additional barrels until late 2023,” Mehdi added. 

U.S. refiners, for their part, see the potential for increasing exports to Europe.  

“We do see an incremental pull into Europe,” Brian Partee, Senior Vice President Global Clean Products Value Chain at Marathon Petroleum, said on the earnings call this week. 

Europe will enter the embargo well stocked, especially after importing a lot of Russian diesel and other products at the end of 2022, analysts say. 

“Europe will enter the post-Russian diesel world relatively well supplied. A rush for Russian diesel imports in Q3 2022 combined with a warmer European winter and well supplied natural gas has softened the diesel supply shock and panic buying witnessed in October 2022,” Pamela Munger, Senior Market Analyst at Vortexa, said last month. 

ING strategists Warren Patterson and Ewa Manthey commented on the embargo this week, “Despite this imminent disruption to flows, the market appears relatively calm - the gasoil crack has been trending lower since the end of January. A likely reason for this is that the market has had a significant amount of time to prepare for the ban. We have seen strong inflows of middle distillates into Europe ahead of 5 February.” 

Gasoil stocks in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (ARA) hub have been rising since early December, bringing inventories back to the five-year average and at the highest level since July 2021, ING said.  

“However, we would expect to see tightening once the ban is in place.”

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT



Previous Post

U.S. Drilling Activity Continues To Slow
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Everybody Loves Oil Again

Everybody Loves Oil Again
Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates

Oil Prices Set To Climb On Rumors That The Fed Will Stop Hiking Interest Rates
Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power

Small Modular Nuclear Reactors Are A Game Changer For Clean Power
3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank

3 Natural Gas Stocks To Watch As Prices Tank
Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

Big Oil Set To Report Record $200 Billion Profits For 2022

ADVERTISEMENT


ADVERTISEMENT


EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com