Japan Asks OPEC For More Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.11 +0.67 +0.81%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.88 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.975 -0.014 -0.28%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.547 -0.002 -0.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.472 -0.015 -0.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.72 +0.23 +0.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 83.72 +0.23 +0.28%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 79.49 -0.34 -0.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.472 -0.015 -0.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 83.79 +0.91 +1.10%
Graph up Murban 1 day 85.22 +1.07 +1.27%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.65 -0.33 -0.42%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 83.80 +0.02 +0.02%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.72 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 83.98 -0.36 -0.43%
Chart Girassol 1 day 83.94 -0.65 -0.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 66.71 -0.33 -0.49%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 66.99 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.69 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 82.09 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 79.59 -0.04 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 75.54 -0.04 -0.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 75.54 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 76.44 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.04 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 75.69 -0.04 -0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 83.72 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 72.75 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 85.30 +0.76 +0.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 76.39 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 72.75 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 19 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 22 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 34 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 2 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 408 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 4 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 4 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 day Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 1 day Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 4 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 5 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.

Breaking News:

Japan Asks OPEC For More Oil

5 Energy Stocks To Watch As Earnings Season Comes Up

5 Energy Stocks To Watch As Earnings Season Comes Up

As earnings season comes back…

U.S. Oil And Gas Dealmaking Slows Down In Q3

U.S. Oil And Gas Dealmaking Slows Down In Q3

Mergers and acquisitions in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Japan Asks OPEC For More Oil

By Irina Slav - Oct 19, 2021, 9:30 AM CDT

Japan has approached OPEC producers and their partners in OPEC+ with a request for more output, Kyodo News reported this week, citing industry minister Koichi Hagiuda.

The minister said the calls will continue until the next OPEC+ meeting, scheduled for November 4. Meanwhile, Japan’s foreign minister had talked with his Kuwaiti counterpart specifically for a potential increase in supplies.

"We are closely watching movements in the crude oil market as well as the impact on domestic industry and households," Japan’s Prime Minister told media earlier, after he asked his Cabinet to watch out for fallout from energy price hikes on the Japanese economy.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has also called on the International Energy Agency to make OPEC boost oil production.

Japan is almost entirely dependent on imported oil for its needs, and the latest price rally has delivered a blow to its still-fragile economic recovery, earlier this month pushing the national currency to a three-year low, according to a Reuters report.

Japan gets most of its oil from OPEC, with Saudi Arabia its biggest supplier, followed by the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait. Qatar and Russia are smaller exporters to Japan.

Calls on OPEC to boost oil production have been multiplying since prices started climbing. Besides the United States, which has appealed twice to OPEC+ to produce more oil, the International Energy Agency has also called on the cartel to provide more oil.

So far, however, OPEC+ has remained reluctant to heed the requests, keeping supply tight on fears the current strong demand may not last. However, it seems that lately, OPEC+ has not just stuck to its production targets but has been undershooting them.

In September, according to a recent Bloomberg report, OPEC+ cut output by 15 percent more than it had planned, after producing 16 percent less than agreed in August and 9 percent less than agreed in July.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Largest U.S. Coal Miner Sees 17% Share Price Surge

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’

Bearish Hedge Fund Manager: ‘Nothing Can Save Oil’
German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal

German Coal Plant Runs Completely Out Of Coal
Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar

Workers Wanted: Miners Offered $100k Per Year As Coal Prices Soar
Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains

Second Surprise Crude Build Caps Oil Price Gains
Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices


Most Commented

Alt text

A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis

 Alt text

The Energy Transition Will Take Decades Not Years

 Alt text

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

 Alt text

A Successful Energy Transition Will Need Oil Demand Destruction
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com