Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.37 -0.07 -0.08%
Graph down Brent Crude 46 mins 84.33 -0.53 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.996 +0.007 +0.14%
Graph down Heating Oil 13 mins 2.540 -0.009 -0.35%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.481 -0.006 -0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 45 mins 79.49 -0.34 -0.43%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.481 -0.006 -0.23%

Graph up Marine 4 days 82.88 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 4 days 84.15 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 78.98 +1.60 +2.07%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 83.78 +1.04 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 84.77 +1.95 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 4 days 84.59 +1.58 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 50 mins 67.03 +0.42 +0.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.73 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 17 hours 82.13 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 50 mins 79.63 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 50 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Peace Sour 50 mins 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 50 mins 76.48 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 50 mins 80.08 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 50 mins 75.73 +0.42 +0.56%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 72.75 +0.25 +0.34%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 84.54 +0.83 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 76.39 +0.16 +0.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 80.34 +0.16 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 79.00 +0.25 +0.32%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 72.50 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 18, 2021, 1:00 PM CDT
  • John Catsimatidis: “With oil nearly at $84 this morning, we are going to see $100 oil, it looks like, there’s no sign of it stopping,”
  • Catsimatidis: Food prices are going up very fast because nobody wants to be behind the curve, and everyone is raising prices
With oil prices rallying in recent weeks, it looks like we are going to see $100 a barrel oil, John Catsimatidis, who is active in both the oil and food business, told FOX Business on Monday.  

“With oil nearly at $84 this morning, we are going to see $100 oil, it looks like, there’s no sign of it stopping,” said Catsimatidis, who is chief executive of United Refining Company, and president and CEO of Gristedes, D’Agostino Foods, and the Red Apple Group.

“Food prices are going up tremendously,” Catsimatidis told FOX Business.

Food prices are going up very fast because nobody wants to be behind the curve, and everyone is raising prices, the executive said.

Catsimatidis expects prices to rise by 10 percent in the next 60 days, inflation not to go away any time soon, and supply-chain issues to likely persist through the middle of 2022.

The billionaire U.S. businessman with interests in the oil and food business, among others, is not alone in his forecast that oil prices could hit $100 per barrel.

Oil could hit $100 in case of a colder winter, some analysts and investment banks have said in recent weeks. Record-high natural gas prices are forcing some utilities to switch to oil derivatives instead, boosting demand for crude.

Surging natural gas prices, a cold winter, and the reopening of international airline travel could push oil prices to $100 per barrel and trigger the next economic crisis, Bank of America said in early October.

Recovering global oil demand could send oil prices to $100 a barrel at some point at the end of 2022, despite COVID challenges to demand this coming winter, according to one of the world’s largest independent oil traders, Trafigura.

It is “quite possible” that the WTI Crude oil prices reach $100 per barrel in light of growing global demand for energy commodities, Russian President Vladimir Putin said last week.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

