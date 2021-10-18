OPEC+ Under Produces Quota Despite Calls For More Oil

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.29 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 84.52 -0.34 -0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.127 -0.283 -5.23%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.552 -0.022 -0.86%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 -0.007 -0.26%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.480 -0.007 -0.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 82.88 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 3 days 84.15 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 78.98 +1.60 +2.07%
Graph up Basra Light 3 days 83.78 +1.04 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 84.77 +1.95 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 3 days 84.59 +1.58 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.54 +1.04 +1.26%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 67.03 +0.42 +0.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 80.73 +0.42 +0.52%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 82.13 +0.42 +0.51%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 79.63 +0.42 +0.53%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 75.58 +0.42 +0.56%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 76.48 +0.42 +0.55%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 80.08 +0.42 +0.53%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 75.73 +0.42 +0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.49 +0.98 +1.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 84.54 +0.83 +0.99%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 72.50 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.47 +0.97 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 1 day Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 2 days "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 7 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 13 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 18 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 3 days An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 3 days Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 hour Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 11 hours Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery
  • 3 days Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 4 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry

Breaking News:

UK Grid Relies For 62 Percent On Fossil Fuels For Its Energy

Oil Unchanged On Small Crude Inventory Build

Oil Unchanged On Small Crude Inventory Build

Crude prices saw little movement…

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

Oil Prices Rebound As U.S. Walks Back Plan To Tap Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The U.S. Department of Energy…

OPEC Cuts 2021 Oil Demand Forecast

OPEC Cuts 2021 Oil Demand Forecast

In this month’s report, OPEC…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC+ Under Produces Quota Despite Calls For More Oil

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 18, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT

The OPEC+ group saw its overall compliance with the collective oil production cuts at 115 percent in September, a delegate told Argus on Monday, down from the 116-percent compliance in August, but still higher than the market had hoped, with some members of the alliance failing to ramp up production in line with their quotas.

The high compliance rate despite the monthly easing of the cuts by 400,000 bpd from the OPEC+ group suggests that not all members of the pact are capable of raising supply as quickly as their quotas under the deal stipulate.

According to Bloomberg’s estimates, if all members of the OPEC+ alliance stuck to their respective production ceilings in September, the overall production of the group would have been 747,000 barrels per day (bpd) higher than what it was.

OPEC+ was pumping 15 percent less crude oil than its overall production quota for September, delegates familiar with the output numbers told Bloomberg on Monday.

For several months now, some OPEC+ members—including OPEC’s Angola and Nigeria and non-OPEC’s Azerbaijan—have struggled to raise their oil production to the highest possible level allowed under the deal. The struggles have come from technical issues, a lack of investments, and lower exploration efforts in recent years.

The 115-percent estimated compliance of the OPEC+ producers in September is just a preliminary figure, which will be reviewed and amended if necessary by the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) in early November, before the monthly OPEC+ meeting of the ministers on November 4.

For November, the required crude oil production from OPEC and its non-OPEC allies led by Russia is 39.694 million bpd, after OPEC+ decided to stick to the plan to ease the collective cuts by 400,000 bpd next month.

If the OPEC+ group continues to under-produce compared to its overall quota, it could leave the oil market tighter than previously forecast. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill

The U.S. Shale Industry Desperately Needs To Drill



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com