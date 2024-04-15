Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 85.27 -0.39 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 90.02 -0.43 -0.48%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.00 -0.24 -0.27%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.681 -0.089 -5.03%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.778 -0.025 -0.90%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.778 -0.025 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 90.09 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 4 days 90.55 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 87.59 +1.49 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 868 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 93.06 +1.77 +1.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 4 days 94.02 +1.52 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 321 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 87.81 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 86.06 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 82.41 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 79.16 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.89 +0.64 +0.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.45 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.24 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

Breakthrough Paper-Based Battery Design Draws Inspiration from Plants

Breakthrough Paper-Based Battery Design Draws Inspiration from Plants

Researchers at Tohoku University have…

OPEC+ Rules in an Increasingly Tight Oil Market

OPEC+ Rules in an Increasingly Tight Oil Market

The market is growing increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 15, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Israel convened its war cabinet on Monday morning, vowing a response to what is being described as a direct attack on Israel, despite various reports suggesting that Iran coordinated its missile barrage with Washington and directed missiles at Israel with the knowledge that they would all be shot down. 

The conclusion of Israel’s three-hour-long war cabinet was to find a solution that inflicts harm on Iran without causing an all-out regional war, according to Israel’s Channel 12 news, suggesting that actions would be coordinated with the U.S. 

As of the time of writing, Israel’s war cabinet had not released any updated information on its planned response, but was also reportedly considering diplomatic options. 

On Saturday, Iran retaliated against Israel for the leveling of the Iranian diplomatic mission in Damascus, Syria, in which a top military general and other diplomats were killed. Iran sent over 300 drones and missiles towards Israel, with all but a few intercepted by Israeli and its allies, including the United States. 

World leaders continue to preach restraint, urging Israel to avoid retaliation, with British Foreign Secretary David Cameron saying the UK would not support a retaliatory strike by the Israelis, the BBC reported. France has likewise said it would do everything necessary to avoid another retaliation. 

Oil prices shot up early on Monday in response to Iran’s attack, before paring gains as the markets considered an easing of tensions and possible avoidance of a regional war. 

By 12:56 p.m. ET on Monday, Brent crude had fallen back below $90 per barrel, down 1.26%, trading at $89.31. The U.S. crude oil benchmark, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading down 1.30% at $84.55 per barrel. 

The Iranian missile barrage directed toward Israel has sparked a litany of oil price predictions for over $100 per barrel, though the rally was short-lived.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Is Bringing Back Refining Capacity Hit by Ukrainian Drones

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com