U.S. CO2 Emissions Down 17% Since 2005, Despite 2022 Increase

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.77 +0.36 +0.42%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 90.10 -0.35 -0.39%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 90.01 -0.23 -0.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.687 -0.004 -0.24%
Graph up Gasoline 26 mins 2.795 +0.011 +0.41%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 2.795 +0.011 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 89.12 -0.97 -1.08%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 89.70 -0.85 -0.94%
Graph down Iran Heavy 19 hours 85.05 -2.54 -2.90%
Graph down Basra Light 868 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 19 hours 89.94 -3.12 -3.35%
Graph down Bonny Light 19 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 91.29 -2.25 -2.41%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 91.81 -2.21 -2.35%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.77 +0.15 +0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 321 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 87.81 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 86.06 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 82.41 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 79.16 +0.64 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 89.16 +0.62 +0.70%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 75.89 +0.64 +0.85%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.45 +0.28 +0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 81.24 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 82.14 +0.64 +0.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 82.00 +0.50 +0.61%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 76.00 -5.50 -6.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 5 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 8 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Israeli War Cabinet Vows Response to Iran as Oil Prices Cool Down

Latin American Geothermal Investments Set to Surge

Latin American Geothermal Investments Set to Surge

Latin America holds vast untapped…

Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025

Scientists Warn Gulf Stream Slowdown Could Begin as Early as 2025

Climate change is not just…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. CO2 Emissions Down 17% Since 2005, Despite 2022 Increase

By Charles Kennedy - Apr 15, 2024, 2:30 PM CDT

U.S. greenhouse gas emissions rose 1.3% in 2022, reflecting post-COVID economic recovery, but declined 17% since 2005, according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Annual US Greenhouse Gas Inventory (GHG Inventory), released every April. 

The EPA’s neutral policy report has been released annually since its inception in 1993, in accordance with the Paris Agreement and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. Total gross U.S. emissions decreased by 3% from 1990 to 2022, down from a high of 15.2% above 1990 levels in 2007. From 2021 to 2022, gross emissions increased by 0.2%, while overall net emissions increased by 1.3% during that same time period. 

The 2022 increase was “driven largely by an increase in CO2 emissions from fossil fuel combustion across most end-use sectors due in part to increased energy use from the continued rebound of economic activity after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Fossil fuel combustion accounted for the largest share of U.S. CO2 emissions, which peaked in 2005 and have been declining for the most part since, though not declining enough to reach the level of 1990. Within the category of fossil fuel combustion, transportation leads the way as the top emission, following electricity generation. 

Over the 33-year period of 1990 to 2022, total emissions from the Energy and Waste sectors decreased by 3.4%, according to the EPA report, while emissions from industrial processes rose by 3.9% and those from agriculture rose by 7.7% percent.

The two main categories of energy emissions listed by the EPA are direct emissions associated with fuel use, such as fossil fuel combustion, and fugitive emissions primarily coming from coal, natural gas and oil production. 

“In 2022, 83.0 percent of the energy used in the United States on a Btu basis was produced through the combustion of fossil fuels. The remaining 17.0 percent came from other energy sources such as hydropower, biomass, nuclear, wind, and solar energy,” the report said. 

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Is Bringing Back Refining Capacity Hit by Ukrainian Drones

Next Post

BP Cuts Jobs as Supermajor Scales Back EV Charging Unit

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel

Japan Loads the World’s Biggest Nuclear Reactor With Fuel
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com