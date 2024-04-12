Chevron-Hess Tie Up Could Drag Until Next Year Courtesy of Exxon

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 85.54 +0.52 +0.61%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.26 +0.52 +0.58%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.41 +0.67 +0.75%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.776 +0.012 +0.68%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.798 +0.024 +0.87%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 161 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.798 +0.024 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 90.28 +0.15 +0.17%
Graph up Murban 2 days 91.09 +0.31 +0.34%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 86.10 +0.79 +0.93%
Graph down Basra Light 865 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 91.29 +0.64 +0.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 92.21 +0.59 +0.64%
Chart Girassol 2 days 92.50 +0.29 +0.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 318 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 71.32 -0.59 -0.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 87.17 -1.19 -1.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 85.42 -1.19 -1.37%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 80.97 -1.09 -1.33%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 78.12 -1.19 -1.50%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 81.77 -1.39 -1.67%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 78.52 -1.19 -1.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 81.50 +5.00 +6.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 6 days e-truck insanity
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 4 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 6 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 6 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 9 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Breaking News:

Chevron-Hess Tie Up Could Drag Until Next Year Courtesy of Exxon

U.S.’s New Hopes In Iraq Are Dashed As It Signs Longest Ever Gas Deal With Iran

U.S.’s New Hopes In Iraq Are Dashed As It Signs Longest Ever Gas Deal With Iran

The sheer length of Iraq’s…

Russia’s Crude Is Trading at $15 Above the Price Cap

Russia’s Crude Is Trading at $15 Above the Price Cap

Russia’s flagship crude grade is…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

Chevron-Hess Tie Up Could Drag Until Next Year Courtesy of Exxon

By Julianne Geiger - Apr 12, 2024, 1:30 PM CDT

Chevron’s acquisition of Guyana superstar Hess could be delayed until next year thanks to Exxon Mobil’s arbitration case, Hess said in a Friday securities filing.

Hess said in the filing that the $53 billion merger could be delayed until 2025. The deal was originally supposed to close this summer.

Both Exxon and CNOOC have brought cases against the acquisition, arguing that, as current partners with Hess in the prolific Stabroek block, they legally have the right of first refusal.

In October, Chevron said that it would purchase Hess Corporation in an all-stock transaction valued at a whopping $53 billion. The deal would give Chevron a bite at some of the world’s most coveted oil reserves in Guyana’s Stabroek block.

But in February, Exxon raised a challenge to Chevron’s takeover, claiming it had the first right of refusal on the stake that Chevron would absorb with the Hess acquisition. CNOOC quickly mounted a similar challenge. Chevron has argued that the right of first refusal does not apply because the deal is for the acquisition of the entirety of Hess, and not just for its Guyana assets.

Guyana has become a hotspot for oil exploration and development in recent years after Exxon and Hess found more than 11 billion barrels of oil equivalent offshore the South American country. Exxon, leading a consortium with Hess and CNOOC, is currently producing all the crude oil in Guyana—the world’s newest oil-producing nation.

Exxon holds a 45% stake in the Stabroek block, with Hess holding a 30% stake. Production from Stabroek is on track to soon reach 620,000 bpd, with some estimating this to rise to 1.2 million bpd by 2027.

Without Hess’s share of Guyana’s assets in the mix, Chevron is unlikely to be interested in a Hess acquisition at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

South Africa Seeks $21 Billion Funding for Major Grid Expansion

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery

Ukrainian Drones Hit Russia’s Third-Largest Oil Refinery
Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+

Russia Demands Oil Producers Slash Output for OPEC+
Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors

Saudi Aramco Suspends Two Oil Contractors
World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia

World’s Top Oilfield Services Provider Not Leaving Russia
U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Surge Fanning The Flames of Price Volatility

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

Is It Time To Abandon the Idea of Phasing Out Oil and Gas?

 Alt text

EPA’s New Car Emission Standards Doom the Gasoline Car

 Alt text

Goehring and Rozencwajg: EVs May Never Achieve Widespread Adoption

 Alt text

Biden Charges Forward With Historic Auto Emission Crackdown
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com