Traders Bet on $100 Oil at Record Pace

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 84.90 -0.76 -0.89%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 89.63 -0.82 -0.91%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 89.49 -0.75 -0.83%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.722 -0.048 -2.71%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.783 -0.020 -0.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%
Chart Mars US 164 days 77.67 -1.57 -1.98%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.783 -0.020 -0.71%

Graph down Marine 3 days 90.09 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Murban 3 days 90.55 -0.54 -0.59%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 87.59 +1.49 +1.73%
Graph down Basra Light 867 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 93.06 +1.77 +1.94%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.54 +1.33 +1.44%
Chart Girassol 3 days 94.02 +1.52 +1.64%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 90.62 +0.23 +0.25%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 320 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 7 hours 71.96 +0.64 +0.90%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 7 hours 87.81 +0.64 +0.73%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 7 hours 86.06 +0.64 +0.75%
Graph up Sweet Crude 7 hours 81.61 +0.64 +0.79%
Graph up Peace Sour 7 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Peace Sour 7 hours 78.76 +0.64 +0.82%
Chart Light Sour Blend 7 hours 82.41 +0.64 +0.78%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 89.36 +0.64 +0.72%
Chart Central Alberta 7 hours 79.16 +0.64 +0.82%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 88.54 -1.19 -1.33%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 75.25 -1.19 -1.56%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 90.17 -0.40 -0.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.60 -1.19 -1.45%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 81.50 -1.19 -1.44%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 81.50 -1.25 -1.51%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 81.50 +5.00 +6.54%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.72 -1.19 -1.32%

  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 8 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.
  • 9 days e-truck insanity
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 8 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 7 days James Corbett Interviews Irina Slav of OILPRICE.COM - "Burn, Hollywood, Burn!" - The Corbett Report
  • 7 days The European Union is exceptional in its political divide. Examples are apparent in Hungary, Slovakia, Sweden, Netherlands, Belarus, Ireland, etc.
  • 9 days Biden's $2 trillion Plan for Insfrastructure and Jobs
  • 9 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 12 days Bankruptcy in the Industry

Traders Bet on $100 Oil at Record Pace

Manufacturing Boom Fuels Demand for Industrial Metals

Manufacturing Boom Fuels Demand for Industrial Metals

The manufacturing boom in the…

Sao Paulo's Power Grid Nears Breaking Point

Sao Paulo's Power Grid Nears Breaking Point

Sao Paolo is facing blackouts…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Traders Bet on $100 Oil at Record Pace

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 15, 2024, 6:58 AM CDT

Traders flocked to the crude oil options market last week, trading record numbers of call options that Brent would hit $100 per barrel in the coming months, data compiled by Bloomberg showed on Monday.

As tensions in the Middle East escalated earlier this month, traders moved to the options market, betting on higher oil prices as a hedge against spiking futures prices. The call options give traders the right—but not the obligation—to buy assets at a certain price, the so-called strike price, by a certain date.   

Days before the Iranian attack against Israel over the weekend, traders traded last week more than 1 million call options on Brent crude, focused on the $95 and $100 strikes, Bloomberg’s data showed.

In Brent Crude, call options at $100 and $110 per barrel have been the most popular options held by traders over the next 12 months, per data from ICE Futures Europe compiled by Bloomberg.

The front-month futures Brent contract fell below $90 per barrel on Monday, despite Iran’s retaliatory strike on Israel that the latter said had only done limited damage.

Risks have risen in the Middle East over the past weeks, and despite the muted oil price response to this weekend’s attack with drones from Iran toward Israel, call options are likely to be heavily traded in the coming days and weeks, analysts say.

The bullish call options have been trading at high premiums over the bearish put options in the options market in recent weeks—another sign that the market seems bullish on oil and may have already priced in some escalation in the Middle East.  

Short of actual disruptions to oil supply, Goldman Sachs analysts have brushed off the latest events between Iran and Israel as a bullish factor for oil prices, citing potential hedging by producers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Any rise in oil prices on higher geopolitical risks may be dampened by oil producers deciding to hedge their price risks and sell forward their production,” the bank said as quoted by FXStreet.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

