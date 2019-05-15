The Exodus Begins As Foreign Oil Companies Exit Iraq On Security Concerns

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.94 +0.92 +1.48%
Brent Crude 10 mins 72.86 +1.09 +1.52%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Mars US 14 hours 68.12 +0.24 +0.35%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
Urals 1 day 68.67 -0.44 -0.64%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.59 -0.27 -0.43%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.630 -0.004 -0.15%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 70.44 +0.88 +1.27%
Murban 1 day 71.94 +0.63 +0.88%
Iran Heavy 1 day 65.72 +0.68 +1.05%
Basra Light 1 day 73.25 +0.68 +0.94%
Saharan Blend 1 day 73.09 +0.64 +0.88%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Bonny Light 1 day 73.46 +0.65 +0.89%
Girassol 1 day 73.11 +0.58 +0.80%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.66 -0.55 -0.77%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 44.47 +0.66 +1.51%
Western Canadian Select 15 hours 48.57 +1.09 +2.30%
Canadian Condensate 83 days 58.77 +0.24 +0.41%
Premium Synthetic 15 hours 62.47 +0.24 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 15 hours 54.72 +0.09 +0.16%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Peace Sour 15 hours 52.32 +0.29 +0.56%
Light Sour Blend 15 hours 57.22 +1.49 +2.67%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 61.12 +0.04 +0.07%
Central Alberta 15 hours 54.27 -0.51 -0.93%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 70.32 +0.75 +1.08%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 1 day 52.25 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 70.13 -0.54 -0.76%
West Texas Sour 1 day 55.97 +0.20 +0.36%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Eagle Ford 1 day 59.92 +0.20 +0.33%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.50 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.75 +1.46%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.93 +0.74 +1.03%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 minutes OPEC is no longer an Apex Predator
  • 6 minutes Saudis are Willing to Meet All Orders From Ex-Iran Oil Buyers
  • 11 minutes Retaliation:China Will Impose Tariffs Ranging From 5 percent To 25 Percent On U.S. Goods
  • 15 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 hours The True Or False: Being Rich In America Can Really Depend On Where You Live?
  • 1 min Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 13 hours Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 15 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 3 hours Schiff: Ukraine Oil Scandal Should Be Off Limits for Biden's U.S. Presidential Campaign
  • 9 mins Blacklist Mess: Huawei's $105 Bn business At Stake After U.S. Broadside
  • 23 hours Again: Ford Recalling 270,000 Cars In North America That Could Roll Away
  • 11 hours DUG Rockies: Plenty Of Promise, Despite The Politics
  • 13 hours UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 18 hours Turkey's Oil & Gas Grab from Cyprus. EU Leadership Useless. Fireworks Ahead?
  • 1 day Nick, first shale going bust, now $5.2 trillion subsidies. Where do you get your research from AOC ?
  • 1 day BBC: Proposal to spend 25% of EU budget on climate change
  • 13 hours Global Warming Making The Rich Richer
  • 15 hours Saudis Splurging on American Natural Gas Fields

Breaking News:

Tesla’s Solar Roof Solution Isn’t For the United States

Bloomberg: LNG Markets Are In For A Wild Ride

Bloomberg: LNG Markets Are In For A Wild Ride

LNG markets are in for…

China’s Achilles Heel Is Its Soaring Energy Demand

China’s Achilles Heel Is Its Soaring Energy Demand

As China maneuvers to boost…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

The Exodus Begins As Foreign Oil Companies Exit Iraq On Security Concerns

By Julianne Geiger - May 15, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT Iraq oil field

ExxonMobil is starting to evacuate its engineers working on Iraq’s West Qurna 1 field due to security concerns, according to Al Arabiya. Earlier in the day, S&P Global Platts reported that ExxonMobil was closely monitoring” the situation in Iraq, adding that BP and Chevron were also watching the situation closely.

The exodus from Iraq comes after the United States ordered on Wednesday the evacuation of all non-essential government employees from Iraq citing security concerns, adding that the US embassy in Iraq would suspend visa services and would have a “limited ability to provide emergency services to US citizens in Iraq.”

The US State Department said on Wednesday in a Level 4 travel advisory that US citizens in Iraq are at a “high risk for violence and kidnapping. Numerous terrorist and insurgent groups are active in Iraq and regularly attack both Iraqi security forces and civilians. Anti-U.S. sectarian militias may also threaten U.S. citizens and Western companies throughout Iraq. Attacks by improvised explosive devices (IEDs) occur in many areas of the country, including Baghdad.”

Last week, Iraq said it was close to signing a $53-billion deal with ExxonMobil and PetroChina, which would land Iraq $400 billion over the 30-year deal period. Exxon also signed six Production Sharing Contracts covering more than 848,000 acres in Iraq’s Kurdistan region, according to Exxon’s website.

In addition to BP, Chevron, and ExxonMobil, foreign oil companies including Eni, Rosneft, Lukoil, Gazprom, CNPC, CNOOC, and Total also operate in the now restive region, among others.

Iraq is a major oil producer and is OPEC’s No.2, producing 4.630 million bpd in April according to OPEC’s most recent Monthly Oil Market Report. If Iraq’s oil production is disrupted as a result of foreign oil company personnel exiting the country, it will further add to other OPEC production losses in Venezuela and Iran at a time when the market is already skittish due to attacks in the region on four oil tankers and Aramco’s oil pipeline.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage

Previous Post

Campaigners: UK’s Oil, Gas Production Undermines Climate Goals

Next Post

Tesla’s Solar Roof Solution Isn’t For the United States

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells

Canadian Oil Driller Abruptly Shuts Down, Abandons 4,700 Wells
Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

Iran Readies For Attack As US Waivers On Iranian Oil Expire

 Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

Russia To Cut More Oil Production As Exports Restricted

 Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

Apache Shuts In Permian Gas Production As Prices Crash

 Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Crude, Gasoline Draw Boost Oil Prices

Most Commented

Alt text

The Shale Boom Is About To Go Bust

 Alt text

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

 Alt text

The Perfect Storm That Could Drive Oil Even Higher

 Alt text

Iran’s Master Plan To Beat U.S. Sanctions
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com