Permian Pipeline Protesters Face Decade Behind Bars

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.77 -0.36 -0.57%
Brent Crude 2 hours 72.18 +0.21 +0.29%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 +0.006 +0.23%
Mars US 2 hours 68.14 -0.51 -0.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
Urals 19 hours 69.73 -0.43 -0.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Mexican Basket 5 days 64.57 -0.06 -0.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.647 +0.006 +0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 71.74 -0.72 -0.99%
Murban 19 hours 72.74 -0.88 -1.20%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 65.11 -0.54 -0.82%
Basra Light 19 hours 73.61 -0.39 -0.53%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 72.18 -0.58 -0.80%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Bonny Light 19 hours 73.27 -0.33 -0.45%
Girassol 19 hours 72.85 -0.53 -0.72%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.47 -0.10 -0.14%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 29 mins 44.68 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 50.11 +0.29 +0.58%
Canadian Condensate 88 days 59.96 +0.29 +0.49%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 63.66 +0.29 +0.46%
Sweet Crude 4 days 55.71 +0.29 +0.52%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Peace Sour 4 days 53.51 +0.29 +0.54%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 58.61 +0.29 +0.50%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.31 +0.29 +0.47%
Central Alberta 4 days 55.46 +0.29 +0.53%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 71.42 +0.40 +0.56%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 53.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 5 days 72.40 -0.81 -1.11%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 56.94 -0.11 -0.19%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 60.89 -0.11 -0.18%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 59.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.25 +0.25 +0.47%
Buena Vista 2 days 74.75 +0.34 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Editorial: Beware Of Saudi Oil Tanker Sabotage Stories
  • 6 minutes UAE says four vessels subjected to 'sabotage' near Fujairah port
  • 13 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 15 minutes Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours Wonders of Shale- Gas,bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 32 mins Why is Strait of Hormuz the World's Most Important Oil Artery
  • 3 hours IMO2020 To scrub or not to scrub
  • 3 hours Trump bogged down in Mideast quagmire. US spent $Trillions, lost Thousands of lives, and lost goodwill. FOR WHAT? US interests ? WHAT INTEREST ? . . . . China greatest threat next 50 years.
  • 37 mins California's Oil Industry Collapses Despite Shale Boom
  • 4 hours Knock-Knock: Aircraft Carrier Seen As Barometer Of Tensions With Iran
  • 1 hour Misunderstanding between USA and Iran the cause of current stand off, I call BS
  • 2 hours Rural and Conservative: Polish Towns Go 'LGBT free' Ahead Of Bitter European Election Campaign
  • 9 hours Devastating Sanctions: Iran and Venezuela hurting
  • 9 hours Shale to be profitable in 2019!!!
  • 9 hours China Downplays Chances For Trade Talks While U.S. Plays ‘Little Tricks’
  • 4 hours "We cannot be relying on fossil fuels to burn as an energy source at all in our country" - Canadian NDP Political Leader
  • 1 hour Iceland Reducing Gas Stations By Half By 2025

Breaking News:

Another Surprise Oil Inventory Build Presses Down WTI

Alt Text

This Fast Growing LNG Market Is Scrambling For New Supply

Pakistan, one of the world’s…

Alt Text

The Driving Force Behind Nigeria’s Energy Renaissance

Nigeria has traditionally been one…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Rig Count Dips To 14-Month Low

The the number of active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Permian Pipeline Protesters Face Decade Behind Bars

By Nick Cunningham - May 21, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Permian pumpjack

If you protest an oil or gas pipeline in Texas, you could face up to 10 years in prison.

The bill on the verge of becoming law in Texas would classify civil disobedience against the construction of a pipeline in Texas a third-degree felony, putting it on “the same level of felony as attempted murderers,” according to the Texas Observer, or equivalent to sentences handed down to “drive-by shooters who fail to hit their mark,” as Bloomberg put it.

The legislation would elevate pipelines as “critical infrastructure,” classifying them in the same category as power plants and water treatment facilities. But it would also include projects under construction, going beyond current law, according to the Observer.

Those violating the law – say, community or environmental groups looking to disrupt construction – could face 10 years in prison and also liable for damages.

The bill in Texas is the latest in a wave of anti-protest bills sweeping state capitols, and they are a reaction by the industry to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests in the summer of 2016 and the decade-long battle over the Keystone XL pipeline.

Similar bills have already passed in North Dakota, South Dakota, Louisiana, Iowa and Oklahoma. They are part of a concerted effort by industry groups and their allies in state capitols. According to the National Lawyers Guild, as of early 2018, there were 58 anti-protest bills moving through the legislatures of 31 states.  

Criminalizing protest is seen as a vital step in paving the way for more oil and gas infrastructure. A lot is at stake. New midstream capital expenditures is expected to hit $791 billion over the next 17 years, according to The Interstate Natural Gas Association of American (INGAA), or about $44 billion per year. That spending will translate into an additional 41,000 miles of pipeline, plus an additional 139,000 miles of gathering lines. Related: The Single Most Bullish Indicator For Oil

But protests have proliferated against oil and gas infrastructure as the climate crisis continues to grow worse. Just this week, protestors blocked BP’s headquarters in London to interrupt the annual shareholders meeting. That comes on the heels of the disruptive Extinction Rebellion protests in April, which saw the entrance of the UK headquarters of Royal Dutch Shell blocked in April.

As protests swell and disrupt more oil and gas operations, the industry is trying to head off and break up planned actions before they start. Earlier this year, The Intercept reported on how Minnesota police had been preparing for 18 months for a major protest over the Line 3 pipeline, a key project that would replace and add midstream capacity, carrying oil from Canada to the United States. Law enforcement in Minnesota worked with private contractors to monitor protestors in order to prevent a disruption on the scale of the Dakota Access protests.

Some of the laws face litigation as critics say they violate first amendment rights to free speech. But prosecutions are already occurring and the chilling effect is likely to be powerful. Related: OPEC+ Top Priority: Don’t Crash Oil Prices

Ultimately, the urgency around pipelines is an outgrowth of booming oil and gas production. For instance, the bottlenecks in the Permian led to steep discounts for oil based in Midland last year. Those differentials narrowed as some pipeline capacity came online. But with production still rising and exports surging, the shale industry is desperate for more pipelines.

The same is true in North Dakota and Canada, where upstream production has had trouble finding its way to market. Trains have stepped in to fill the gap in the interim, but the oil and gas industry ultimately wants to build more pipelines.

According to Rystad Energy, the U.S. is on track to add another 1.1 to 1.2 million barrels of oil per day this year, an increase of about 16 percent. That comes after a rather unimpressive first quarter. “The slow first quarter implies an even steeper expected growth curve for the remainder of the year. In fact, acceleration of oil production for many operators is already underway and oil additions are thus likely to increase notably already in the second quarter of 2019,” Veronika Akulinitseva, senior analyst at Rystad Energy said in a statement.

More oil means more pipelines need to be built.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Tesla Faces ‘’Herculean Task’’ As Share Price Tanks

Next Post

The Fear Driven Oil Price Rally Won’t Last
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner

Bank Of America: $90 Brent May Be Around Corner
Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

Why Oil Is Still Underpriced

 One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

One Country That Could Win Big From The U.S., China Trade War

 Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

Global Oil Shipping Concerns Rise Over Middle East Tensions

 No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

No, The Oil Glut Hasn’t Disappeared

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com